aespa’s Ningning to sit out K-WAVE Inkigayo concert due to symptoms of exhaustion; group to perform with three members

Ningning, the main vocalist of aespa will be sitting out the group’s K-WAVE Inkigayo concert on June 2. The reason for her absence has been cited as health issues. The K-pop idol has been advised by doctors to take rest and focus on recovery.

On June 2, aespa’s agency SM Entertainment announced through Weverse that Ningning will be absent from the group’s K-WAVE Inkigayo concert today.

According to the company’s statement, the K-pop idol suddenly faced symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration during rehearsal earlier. Upon her immediate visit to the hospital, medical professionals concluded that Ningning was in dire need of adequate rest.

After careful consideration, SM Entertainment decided to prioritize her health. As a result, Ningning will be sitting out aespa’s K-WAVE concert and focus on a swift recovery.

While fans will dearly miss her at today’s Inkigayo concert, they are praying for her to get better soon.

aespa to perfrom with three members at K-WAVE concert on June 2; More details

Despite Ningning's absence the remaining three members Karina, Winter, and Giselle will set the K-WAVE stage ablaze as expected. The group will perform their recent songs released with the first full-length album Armageddon.

Alongside this 4th generation girl group, a total of 17 other leading K-pop acts are scheduled to perform at SBS’ K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo. Among those are, ATEEZ, EXO’s Suho, Stray Kids, ITZY, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, NewJeans, ILLIT, TWS, TREASURE, Kep1er, NEXZ, DXMON, MCND, XG, UNIS, and ONEUS.

In addition, for this special concert, ATEEZ’s Yunho, ZB1’s Han Yujin, and NewJeans’ Haerin will join hands as the MC trio.

The SBS’ K-WAVE Concert Inkigayo is scheduled to commence today at the Inspire Arena, Yeongjongdo, Incheon. The highlight moment of the star-studded concert can be streamed on the SBS network on June 9 and Amazon Prime video channel K in Japan.

More about aespa

aespa is a quartet K-pop girl group that made its debut in 2020. The group was launched by SM Entertainment, who have created many top K-pop bands over the years including EXO, Red Velvet, SHINee, Super Junior, and more.

The four-piece girl group recently made their 2024 comeback with their first full-length studio album Armageddon. It features a total of 10 tracks and all of them are gaining massive popularity especially the title track of the same name and the pre-release Supernova.

