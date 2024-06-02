WATCH: Joel Embiid Joins UEFA Champions League Final Host Panel as Real Madrid Wins 15th Title

Joel Embiid added a touch of star power to the UEFA Champions League Final as he joined the host panel at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man marked his presence at the prestigious event and highlighted his multifaceted interests beyond basketball, showcasing his appreciation for elite soccer competitions like the Champions League.

Sixers center, renowned for his prowess on the basketball court, stepped onto a different stage as he made a notable guest appearance at the Champions League final.

As a fervent supporter of Real Madrid, Embiid stunned his co-hosts with his towering height when one of the presenters jokingly asked him to stand up and prove his 7 foot tall physique.

Displaying his affection for the sport, Embiid reminisced about watching the Galacticos, particularly admiring players such as Zinedine Zidane, whose era intrigued his passion for the team.

Embiid's genuine enthusiasm for soccer was further highlighted as he engaged with the panel, evoking light-hearted banter and revealing his allegiance to Arsenal, accompanied by anecdotes of his soccer fandom.

Although Real Madrid secured their 15th title in a thrilling encounter against Borussia Dortmund, Embiid's involvement in the pre-match panel discussions elevated the spectacle, blending the worlds of basketball and soccer on a global stage.

Amidst the celebrations following Real Madrid's triumph, with late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior securing victory.

Joel Embiid was joined by Draymond Green and Luka Doncic for Real Madrid's win

Green and his son surprised the UEFA Champions League set with a visit, where Green humbly admitted to his lack of finesse in soccer but boldly predicted Real Madrid's win.

Meanwhile, Embiid, a devoted Real Madrid fan, took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about his first soccer jersey, which he believes might have been an Arsenal one featuring Thierry Henry.

Both superstars, along with the rest of the globe, awaited in anticipation as Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund clashed for UCL supremacy, with fans catching all the action on CBS at 3 p.m. ET.

However, while Luka Dončić was gearing up for Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, his heart was undoubtedly with Real Madrid as they secured a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

This triumph came on the heels of Real Madrid's congratulatory message to Dončić following the Mavericks' decisive Game 5 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, propelling them to the NBA Finals.

As Real Madrid clinched their 15th Champions League title with late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior, the spotlight shone on NBA stars like Dončić and Embiid, bridging the gap between their basketball pursuits and their deep-rooted passion for soccer.

Dončić's connection with Real Madrid persisted, having previously played for the club's basketball team from 2015 to 2018.

