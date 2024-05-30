My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5: Aoyama Won’t Let Us Down; SPOILERS From The Manga

The previous episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 adapted Chapters 338 to 340 of the manga and depicted the aftermath of U.A. finding out about the Aoyamas’ betrayal. With a plan now in place to lure out the leader of the League of Villains, some fans are dying to know what happens next in the anime.

For those unable to wait for the release, here’s what we predict will happen next in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5, based on everything we’ve gathered from the manga.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 spoilers from the manga

According to the website and the episode preview, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 will be titled Let You Down. The episode should cover Chapters 341 to 343 and focus on the League Of Villains’ headquarters. First, Toga Himiko will be seen visiting her old, abandoned family home, now covered in graffiti that demonizes her and her family.

Toga recalls when her family and others labeled her creepy and urged her to restrain herself. She enters her old bedroom, reminiscing about her dreams of being a bird or her friend Kei, all the while biting her arm. She remembers a recurring dream where a red sparrow danced on her stomach, ripping it open and staining her with blood, which she found oddly cute and comforting.

Advertisement

Upon leaving the house, Toga meets Dabi, who remarks on her sentimental visit. Toga rebuts, saying she merely wanted to see the state of her former home. Dabi questions if she is ready to end this world in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5, to which she responds that it's too late to ask now. He then suggests that the world doesn’t care whether they are crying or smiling, so they might as well smile.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7: Will Aoyama Come Back After BNHA's Traitor Reveal? Here's What Happens In the Manga

Dabi incinerates her family home, causing a commotion. Toga warns that this could attract unwanted attention but acknowledges Dabi’s act as a twisted form of kindness. Dabi, however, reveals it is more about making Endeavor suffer. He reminds Toga that her Transform Quirk allows her to use the Quirks of those she holds dear and hands her a vial of Twice's blood, encouraging her to continue Twice’s ‘Sad Man's Parade’ for their victory.

Back at the villains' hideout, Spinner hears screaming from a dark hallway and checks on Tomura, witnessing a monstrous, mutated body emerging from the shadows before transforming into Tomura. All For One reassures Spinner that Tomura’s recovery is progressing smoothly, overcoming the Quirk Singularity in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5.

Spinner remains uncertain and asks if Tomura is still himself, and Tomura confirms. Skeptic then addresses Spinner, saying that a high percentage of villain criminals are mutants, and the racial inequality they feel has turned Spinner into something of a guiding light for heteromorphs everywhere. Although Spinner tries to deny his role as a leader, Skeptic insists the die has been cast, and the common rioters await his lead.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7: Here is How Anime Played Toru Hagakure's Reveal Scene; Explained

Handing Spinner a communication device in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5, Skeptic stresses that their cause is beyond personal motives. Spinner, reflecting on his loyalty to Tomura, reluctantly accepts his role. Tomura instructs him to bring down their enemies, with All For One confidently stating that “everyone can be somebody’s hero.”

Meanwhile, undercover operatives at U.A.’s Evacuee Residential Area discuss their new orders to incite discourse among the public to drive Izuku out again, anticipating Tomura's return in less than a week. Class 1-A also return to their dorms, exhausted from their search efforts. Iida Tenya urges them to rest early, while Izuku laments not having more time to talk, especially to properly thank Ochaco.

Advertisement

Suddenly, All Might, Tsukauchi Naomasa, and Principal Nezu enter the dorm to inform them about the secret, finalized plans for the upcoming second war. Elsewhere, Hawks and Ragdoll brief Endeavor and Best Jeanist while Aizawa Shota monitors Kurogiri. The next day in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5, Nezu announces to the civilians that Tomura will make his move in four days.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Anime Characters With Blue Eyes Ft Leonardo Watch, Rem, Ciel Phantomhive, Aqua, And More

Class 1-A expresses gratitude to everyone before heading out, with one of All For One’s subordinates noting how Izuku’s departure simplifies their mission. Thirty kilometers from U.A., Class 1-A reconvenes at ‘Troy,’ a fortified structure built by Cementoss, Power Loader, and Ectoplasm. As the classmates settle in, Izuku notices Ochaco reflecting outside and joins her.

They share a moment, discussing their feelings and the impact of their previous battles. Ochaco confides in Izuku about her empathy for Toga despite the destruction caused, while Izuku relates by recalling the boy he saw within Tomura. They then reaffirm their resolve to fight in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5.

Inside, Shoto thanks his friends, reflecting on his relationship with Toya, while Bakugo humorously suggests Toya's favorite food might be udon. Outside, Ochaco confidently asserts they will stop the villains. On the day of the operation, All For One prepares to initiate his plan, reminiscing about a Quirk that allows him to detect lies, which he finds invaluable.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 3: Anime Compared To Manga; All Similarities & Differences Explored

In a coded conversation, All For One confirms the Aoyama family's loyalty. In the abandoned city outside U.A., Izuku meets Yuga, who had been released under unknown circumstances in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5. Yuga explains All For One’s grand plan to destabilize the world and become its ultimate ruler by controlling essential resources.

Izuku insists they will stop All For One. However, Yuga reveals his inner turmoil, apologizing before betraying Izuku. As All For One emerges, he commends Yuga for his speech and promises his family a blessed existence. Just as Izuku feels the sting of betrayal, Yuga turns and blasts All For One with his Navel Laser, revealing their act of deception.

Advertisement

All For One, caught off guard, is further surprised by Kurogiri’s Warp Gate, which brings in the heroes led by Neito Monoma. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 should conclude as Aoyama boldly declares that Japan would not fall and would instead inspire the world, and today was the day All For One would be defeated.

For more spoilers and updates on the Final War Arc in My Hero Academia Season 7, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Season 7: What Is New Order? Powers, Strengths & Quirk Limitations Explained