Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 10 Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

With Holo and Lawrence on edge after their argument and Lawrence in debt with the Remerio Trading Company, fans can only wonder how the goddess-merchant duo are going to get out of their predicament together. Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 10 is on the horizon with answers, so don’t miss the episode and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Pisces Anime Characters: From Jujutsu Kaisen To Death Note And More Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Release date and where to watch Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 10

According to the official announcement, Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 10 premieres on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. For global audiences, it will be available on Monday, June 3, around 4:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 am PT. Please note that release times may vary depending on your time zone.

Japanese viewers can catch the episode on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, AT-X, and other major networks. Additionally, fans worldwide can stream Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf Episode 10 on Crunchyroll, usually shortly after its Japanese broadcast.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Blind Anime Characters That Thrive Beyond Sight

Expected plot of Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 10

Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 10 will be titled Wisdom of a Wolf and Smooth Talk of a Merchant. According to the previews, now that Lawrence is on the brink of bankruptcy due to the dramatic fall in weapon prices, he will have to look for a way out of this crisis with Holo. After their heated argument, the two are now determined to face the crisis together.

Holo will propose a secret plan to Lawrence, aiming to overcome their predicament as a team. Holo's understanding of human nature will likely be crucial in identifying opportunities that Lawrence might have missed. Given the title, Lawrence’s his negotiation skills may also come into play.

ALSO READ: Here Are Our Top 10 Anime Characters Whose Names Start With A

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 9 recap

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 9 is titled Sweet Honey and Bitter Armor. The episode begins with Lawrence conversing with Jacob from Ruvinheigen’s trading house. Jacob reveals that merchants avoid Nora due to her association with the Church and inquires about the certificate Lawrence is obtaining for the Remerio Trading Company (RTC).

Jacob hands over the certificate and mentions that the Rowen Merchant Association (RMA) is under Saint Lambardos’s protection. Lawrence promises to buy Jacob alcohol upon completing his upcoming deal. Later, Lawrence and Holo go for a walk. Holo reveals she overheard Lawrence’s conversation with Jacob, particularly displeased with being referred to as a ‘mere investment.’

ALSO READ: From Kurumi Tokisaki To Rory Mercury, Here Are Our Top 10 Gothic Anime Characters

Lawrence clarifies his intentions, and Holo, satisfied with his sincerity, asks him to prove it by purchasing something for her. The two engage in playful banter before holding hands and continuing their stroll in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 9. Meanwhile, Nora interacts with a Church priest, seeking permission to relocate the sheep to a safer place, which the priest grants.

Advertisement

Back with Lawrence and Holo, they discuss Lawrence’s optimistic mood, the concept of debt, and his plans to sell goods to RTC. Upon arriving at the RTC, Holo senses something is wrong. Inside, an official informs Lawrence that the Latparron Trading Company (LTC) transferred Lawrence’s debt to RTC, rendering the armor he purchased worthless due to price drops.

Consequently, Lawrence owes RTC a substantial sum, realizing he has been deceived. Lawrence meets Mr. Remerio, head of RTC, who demands repayment within two days. Determined, Lawrence vows to settle the debt in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 9. Holo assures him of her support, and Lawrence acknowledges he may need her help.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Anime Characters With Blue Eyes Ft Leonardo Watch, Rem, Ciel Phantomhive, Aqua, And More

After some initial resistance, Lawrence takes Holo to visit Jacob, explaining their predicament. Jacob clarifies that the RMA would assist only in cases of ‘robbery, sickness, or injury,’ but promises not to detain Lawrence immediately. Lawrence, aiming to tackle his debt by incurring another, seeks financial aid from various locations but faces rejection.

Eventually, he encounters a man unwilling to lend money because Lawrence is accompanied by Holo. Frustrated, Lawrence blames Holo for his misfortunes, leading her to leave for the Inn in distress. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf Episode 9 ends with Lawrence in deep sorrow, contemplating his predicament.

For more updates on Holo and Lawrence’s journey in the Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meet Wise Wolf anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

ALSO READ: From Yagami Light To Gasai Yuno: Here Are Our Top 10 Psychopath Anime Characters