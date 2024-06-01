I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Lloyd faces demon royalty as the Assassin’s Guild flee, and fans can only wonder if this will be the end of Lloyd’s short-lived legacy. As he seemingly struggles to deal with Guisarme, Sylpha and Albert have arrived to save the Assassin’s Guild, and the next episode is sure to be just as exciting as the last. Don’t miss its release and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, where to watch and more.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10: release date and where to watch

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 is scheduled to debut on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 12:00 am JST in Japan. For global audiences, this translates to a daytime premiere on Monday, June 3, around 3:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT. Please be aware that exact release times may differ depending on time zones.

Japanese viewers can tune in to catch the episode on TV Tokyo, BS NTV, and AT-X upon its release. International viewers can stream I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 after the release on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to expect in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10?

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 will be titled Sylpha's Blade. From the previews, it can be seen that Albert and Sylpha will likely interrogate the Assassin’s Guild regarding the questionable condition of Lloyd’s attire, something they found at the guild’s headquarters, as well as the specifics of their actions concerning Lloyd.

Given the title, I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 10 will likely focus on Sylpha’s fight against the demons after the Assassin’s Guild. Sylpha's prowess with her blade, likely a special Spellbound Sword created by Lloyd, will definitely be the highlight of the episode. Tao may also make an appearance at some point.

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9 recap

I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9 is titled The Cataclysm Named Guisarme. The episode begins with Lloyd attacking Guisarme and the other demons, following the events of the previous episode. While some demons have been defeated, the majority remain a significant threat.

Amidst the chaos, Lloyd heals Ren's tongue and instructs the Assassin's Guild to flee for their safety. Although reluctant, Ren is taken by Galilea to escape, and they make their retreat. Guisarme, commanding the remaining demons, orders them to pursue the guild members. Lloyd stops them by attacking them ruthlessly.

Guisarme uses Jade's body's abilities to teleport to safety, and exchanges a cold glare with Lloyd. Some demons attempt to attack Lloyd, and Guisarme using word magic to try to kill him. He evades it, then analizes how it lethally affects a demon upon contact. After, Guisarme arrogantly dismisses Lloyd's sorcery as mere human tricks in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9.

Grim explains to Lloyd the ten ranks of demons, stressing that Guisarme, being of demon royalty, surpasses these ranks and possesses immense power. Both Lloyd and Guisarme express their anticipation for the fight and prepare for an intense battle. Guisarme launches a powerful magic spear, breaking through most of Lloyd's barriers and alarms Grim.

Guisarme then bombards Lloyd with hundreds of similar spears, forcing Lloyd to fly and dodge them in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9. Guisarme later realizes Lloyd is unable to react to attacks used in conjunction with Jade’s teleportation, and Lloyd is eventually struck by dozens of magic spears.

Meanwhile, on the bridge to Lordost castle, the Assassin's Guild is pursued by the demons. Galilea and Talia valiantly stay back to fight, deciding to ultimately sacrifice themselves to save the rest of the guild members. Back at the main battle, Guisarme mocks humanity's weakness, referring to them as insects, and prepares to kill the guild members.

He is interrupted by the sound of Lloyd's body breaking apart, only to realize it was a mud double. Lloyd reappears and attempts a sword attack, but Guisarme easily teleports away, laughing at Lloyd's shift from sorcery to swordplay. Lloyd then proposes moving their fight elsewhere, surprising Guisarme in I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9.

On the bridge, the guild members are still fighting. They are met by reinforcements: Albert, Sylvia, Dian, and Alieze, who arrive with an army. I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Episode 9 concludes as Albert orders the Spellbound Sword Corps to attack the demons and save his little brother Lloyd. A short at the end of the episode depicts Tao on her way to Lordost to save Lloyd.

