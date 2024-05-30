My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

Aoyama’s fate has been decided, and the heroes have begun preparations for the upcoming war. With My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 just around the corner with more on the villains’ side of things, don’t miss the episode and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5: release date and streaming details

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 is set to premiere on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, as confirmed by the official site. Please note that the precise release time may differ based on your time zone.

For Japanese viewers, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 will air on local networks like Nippon TV and its affiliated channels. Internationally, it will be accessible for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 will be titled Let You Down, according to the episode preview. Both heroes and villains will be seen gearing up for the impending final war in the episode. Toga and Dabi will be seen reminiscing about their past, while Spinner unexpectedly becomes a hero figure.

Meanwhile, Shigaraki will be seen recuperating in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5, from his injuries sustained in the battle against Star and Stripe. The heroes will be meticulously finalizing their plan of action and ensuring there are no further information leaks. The episode should be a prequel to the Final War Arc.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 is titled The Story of How We All Became Heroes. The episode continues where the previous episode left off. The episode begins with Deku and the Class 1-A students rallying around Aoyama, despite his betrayal, and devising a plan to use him as bait to lure All For One (AFO) into a final battle.

Present Mic, concerned about Aoyama's criminal actions, urges caution, but Iida and the other students resolutely support their friend, vowing to stand by him. Kirishima draws parallels between Aoyama’s situation and Deku's previous ‘dark hero’ phase, saying they were willing to share the burden of responsibility.

Detective Tsukauchi insists on taking Aoyama and his family into custody for interrogation and their protection. During a video call, Aizawa asks Deku about his plan involving Aoyama. Although Deku admits he lacks a concrete strategy, Aizawa reassures Aoyama that he will not be expelled and hints at having a plan in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4.

To keep the details confidential, Aizawa requests that Detective Tsukauchi cover Aoyama and his parents' ears while discussing the plan. After being briefed on Aizawa's plan, the higher-ups, including All Might, Principal Nezu, and Detective Tsukauchi, agree on its feasibility and begin preparations, knowing they have only one week to be ready.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4 then shifts to the police escorting Aoyama and his parents, while Class 1-A students watch with a mix of resolve and apprehension. Back at the dorms, the students prepare for the impending final battle, pledging to defeat the villains. Deku and Iida visit the equipment room to repair their damaged gear.

Before they can enter, an explosion occurs, and Mei Hatsume dramatically appears, landing on Deku like she did the first time they met. Iida requests Hatsume’s assistance in fixing their costumes since their agency’s work has been halted. Hatsume informs them that repairing their gear is impossible due to extensive damage and a lack of materials but provides them with new gear to use temporarily in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4.

The scene then transitions to Deku and Iida joining their classmates in search operations led by Mt. Lady to locate the villains. In the Kansai Region, Fat Gum, Ryukyu, Nejjire, and Amajiki are seen saving civilians and preparing for all-out war. At Central Hospital, All Might, Hawks, and the police force strategize post-Aoyama’s capture.

Endeavor and Best Jeanist are tasked with leading the main force in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4, with a plan to separate AFO and Shigaraki by at least 10 kilometers while isolating Dabi and other villains to secure victory. AFO is to be lured out using Aoyama in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4.

Test results confirm that Aoyama is not rigged. Aizawa, understanding the intense fear AFO has instilled within Aoyama, works to alleviate this fear and reassure the boy. During their conversation, Aoyama reveals his many fears, and Aizawa’s assurances help him overcome them. In the closing scene of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 4, Hitoshi Shinso, in his costume, is called upon for assistance.

