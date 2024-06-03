PIC: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi congratulates Anasuya Sengupta for winning Best Actress award at Cannes 2024; ‘Proud moment for India’

Indian artists made us proud by winning big at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, which concluded recently. Anasuya Sengupta created history by becoming the first Indian actor to receive the Best Actress award in Un Certain Regard at the coveted film festival for her performance in The Shameless.

Actress and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently dropped an image with her and congratulated Sengupta for the award. Read on!

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi congratulates Anasuya Sengupta for the Best Actress award at Cannes 2024

It was a moment of pride when Indian actress Anasuya Sengupta went up on stage at the recently hosted 77th Cannes Film Festival and received the award for Best Actress in Un Certain Regard for The Shameless.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was also highly impressed by her feat; hence, she congratulated the actress for the big win a couple of hours ago. In her post, she penned, "Congrations to @tphqltd and to #anusuyasengupta for winning best actress at #Cannes. Proud moment for India And proud moment for mamma me that @kaverikapur finally agreed to come to a party with me. Was lovely meeting u @kunalkohli. Love u @stylemearia @shobhapillaicoutinho." (sic)

Did you know Anasuya Sengupta wore an outfit from a flea market to receive the award?

After being showered with so much love and appreciation from the audience and the members of the Indian film industry, she took to Instagram and revealed that the dress she wore while receiving the Best Actress award was bought from a flea market.

She penned in her post, “Outfit - quickly bought before the awards from a flea market at Cannes because that’s how I do.” During a chat with The Kolkata, Anasuya recalled her reaction when she learned that the movie was listed under the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes. “I received the news when Konstantin sent me a link to the press conference announcing the Cannes official selections. When our film’s name was announced, I jumped out of the chair with ecstasy,” she stated.

Directed and written by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov, The Shameless is a tale of Renuka, who runs away from a Delhi brothel after killing a cop.

