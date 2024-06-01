Gods' Game We Play Episode 10: Will Fay Lose Everything To The Bookmaker? Release Date, Where To Watch And More

Fay has just lost three of his six wins against the Bookmaker after Nel lost in the Gods’ Game, but all hope doesn’t seem to be lost as he declares that he has already won. Challenging the god to another game, they now find themselves on a giant roulette table with a new game presented to them.

Will Fay be able to mast the Bookmaker’s cheats, or will he lose all his remaining wins as well? Gods' Game We Play Episode 10 is just around the corner with answers, so don’t miss the episode and keep reading to get the release date, where to watch, and more.

Gods' Game We Play Episode 10: release date and where to watch

According to the official website and their Twitter/X page, Gods' Game We Play Episode 10 is scheduled to debut on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST in Japan. Keep in mind that the broadcast times must be adjusted to individual time zones. Initially, the episode will air on the AT-X channel in Japan, followed by Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and the d Anime Store.

For international viewers, Gods' Game We Play Episode 10 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video, usually requiring a subscription. Furthermore, viewers in specific countries can expect it to be accessible on the Trakt TV streaming service shortly after its release.

What to expect in Gods' Game We Play Episode 10?

Gods' Game We Play Episode 10 will be titled Player.10 Three Godly Cheats or Three Cheats From God, depending on the translation. From the previews, Fay will be facing the challenge of identifying the godly cheats Gremoire uses across three games: coin flipping, poker, and Old Maid. Fay must now discern the consistent trickery employed by Gremoire, a divine being.

After completing the first round of Old Maid in Gods' Game We Play Episode 10, Fay will propose another round, as he is determined to expose and counteract Gremoire’s invincible strategies. The upcoming episode will likely see Fay’s analytical skills at play as he attempts to break the seemingly unbeatable cheats in this intense Gods' Game.

Gods' Game We Play Episode 9 recap

Gods' Game We Play Episode 9 is titled Player.09 Bookmaker. The episode begins with Fay at the Ruin Branch's Men's Dorms, pondering the numbers 33, 30, 31, and 60, and saying this was how he would beat Bookmaker. Sometime before this, on the train to Ruin, Fay, Nel, Pearl, and Leoleashea discuss the upcoming Gods' Game with the Bookmaker. Nel, overwhelmed with nervousness, faints.

Upon arriving in Ruin, the group meets Miranda in their office. They greet her warmly and head to the Ruin Branch's dorms. At the Women's Dorms, Pearl and Nel bond over a shared bath, exchanging humorous comments about their bodies. The next day, as they prepare to enter the Bookmaker's realm, Miranda informs them that the Godeye Lens is ineffective there.

Fay deduces that the Bookmaker had an aversion to external interference. Entering the portal, they find themselves in a dimly lit room with a casino table. The Bookmaker, mimicking Nel's appearance, explains that the room reflects Nel's doubts and insecurities, yet the light signifies her lingering hope in Gods' Game We Play Episode 9.

Introducing herself as 'Gremoire, the Unstable Polymorphic God,' she elaborates on her various aliases, including mimic, shapeshifter, and doppelganger. Fay confirms the rules: Nel must win against Gremoire one-on-one, and she would lose one of her three losses in exchange for betting a win.

Fay then surprises everyone by betting three of his own wins, despite protests from Pearl and Nel. Gremoire accepts and declares poker as the game, forbidding any assistance in Gods' Game We Play Episode 9. The game begins with each player having five coins. In the first round, Gremoire wins by betting her entire hand, taking two of Nel's coins.

Fay and Pearl speculate whether Nel's actions stem from instinct or fear. In the second round, with a bad hand, Nel attempts to bluff but folds when Gremoire raises. Gremoire reveals she had nothing, pointing out that Nel's fear prevented her from winning.

Gremoire criticizes Nel for not wanting to win in Gods' Game We Play Episode 9, only playing to avoid losing her friends' wins. Nel, now with one coin left, faces the third round. She plays conservatively, hoping for a miracle, but loses again. Gremoire berates her for relying on luck instead of creating opportunities.

As Nel faints from stress, Gremoire expresses her disappointment and orders them to leave. Fay then boldly declares they have won and challenges Gremoire to another round, betting his remaining three wins to erase Nel's loss. Gremoire then transforms the space into a giant roulette table. Gods' Game We Play Episode 9 concludes as Gremoire announces the new game, 'The Three Cheats,' where Fay must identify the three godly cheats she employs.

For more updates on Fay’s game against the Bookmaker in the Gods' Game We Play anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

