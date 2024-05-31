Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 Predictions: Okkotsu Yuta vs Ryomen Sukuna Battle Explored

With the manga on break and Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 only to release next week, fans are on the edge of their seats as they eagerly wait to witness Okkotsu Yuta and Ryomen Sukuna’s upcoming battle. Yuta now controls Gojo’s body and wields his Limitless techniques, so we are sure the battle will be a thrilling and intense spectacle. As the battle’s release draws closer, here’s what we think could happen next.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is a Binding Vow? Here's How They Work

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 will see the ultimate domain clash

The previous chapter ended Yuta using Gojo’s Domain Expansion: Unlimited Void as Sukuna activated his Malevolent Shrine. This clash of ultimate domains is a major highlight for fans, as it pits two of the most powerful techniques in the series against each other in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262.

While domains typically do not deliver a decisive blow immediately, this battle could be the fundamental turning point of the war. Yuta’s ability to manifest an open barrier domain is a tantalizing possibility in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 as well. With its ability to potentially weaken Sukuna, it may allow Yuta to confront Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine on more equal terms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262: Will Yuta’s CT Last Long Enough? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 will address Yuta's time limit and its implications

One of the most pressing concerns in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 is Yuta’s five-minute time limit for using Gojo’s techniques. This constraint introduces a ticking clock element to the battle, an anxiety-inducing addition to the many layers of tension and uncertainty already at play. If Yuta cannot achieve a decisive victory within this timeframe, he will face dire consequences.

This looming deadline forces Yuta to fight with an unprecedented sense of urgency and precision. As he tries to use every moment to exploit Gojo’s abilities to their fullest in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262, it’s very likely that some of his hasty decisions will turn fatal.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: How Yuta’s Cursed Technique Helped Him Take Over Gojo’s Body

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262: will Yuta be able to return to his body?

The question of whether Yuta can return to his original body remains complex, as previously stated. Given his current determination to either defeat Sukuna or perish in the attempt, his return to normalcy seems all the more uncertain in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262.

ALSO READ: 8 Similarities Between Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto; Here's Why Fans Think They Are The Same

After the time limit ends, his only options would be immediate or eventual death, or potential entrapment within Gojo’s body indefinitely. If Yuta’s original body, after being meticulously reconstructed by Shoko, remains viable, and if he survives the fight against Sukuna, he may be able to use Kenjaku’s cursed technique to reclaim it.

ALSO READ: Naruto Vs Jujutsu Kaisen: All Differences Between The Two Series Explained

However, while this resolution would allow Gojo’s body to be honored appropriately, too many obstacles stand in the way of this outcome. It is far more likely for Yuta to either die in Gojo’s body or remain stuck in it forever in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: What Is Vibraslap? Everything To Know About The Unique Instrument

Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262: flashbacks, returning allies and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 might also use more flashbacks to reveal information as with the previous few chapters, likely providing deeper insights into the characters’ plans and motivations.

Additionally, other characters such as Nobara, Mei Mei, Maki, or Hakari might arrive to lend assistance, further complicating and enriching the battle dynamics. Their support could provide the necessary edge to continue the fight against Sukuna.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga: How Yuta's Cursed Technique Almost Brought Gojo Back? Explained

An update on the ongoing battle between Hakari and Uraume is another potential storyline development for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262. This parallel conflict could influence the main fight, either by introducing new variables or by converging the two battles at a critical juncture.

For more spoilers and predictions on the final battle against the King Of Curses in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 Spoilers Reveal Gojo Crumbs; Spark Explosive REACTIONS Among Fans