Harshaali Malhotra Birthday: When Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Munni said she wants to be superstar like him

Harshaali Malhotra, the little Munni from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is all grown up now. She is celebrating her 16th birthday today, June 3.

On her special day, we present a nice throwback to when Salman Khan's little co-star said she wanted to be a superstar like him.

Harshaali Malhotra wants to be a superstar like Salman Khan

Harshaali Malhotra won everyone's hearts with her Munni role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In an old interview with the Times of India, the actress was asked how she managed her academics and shoot schedules.

Harshaali said at that time, “I’m in the third standard in a Mumbai school, and there’s so much to study! So, whenever I get time between shots, I study and complete my homework. But since I want to be a superstar like Salman uncle, I work hard on my acting and dancing. I also love my studies, of course. And I have to take time out to play with my brother. That’s my favorite pass time!”

Harshaali Malhotra hits back at troll as she announces her 10th-class results in style

On May 14, Harshaali Malhotra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her where she can be seen proudly hitting back at all the troll comments while announcing her 10th-class results.

She turned around and proudly blew candles on a cake, announcing her 10th class result as she scored an impressive 83 %. “Thank you all for asking, I scored 83% in my 10th CBSE,” read the text on her video while colorful confetti fell from above on her.

She further added on the viral line, “I also want to thank my haters because hahaha.” Adding a musical touch, she added the Sun Na Le song in the background.

Malhotra wrote in the caption, “From perfecting my Mudras to acing my academics, I managed to strike the perfect balance between my Kathak classes and studies. And the result?An impressive 83% score!Who says you can’t have your feet in both the reel and real world? A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me and continues to offer their unwavering support,” followed by a red-heart and a folded hand emoji.

More about Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Speaking about Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the film was released in 2015. Directed by Kabir Khan, the story follows Pawan (Salman Khan) helping a speech-impaired girl, Munni, lost in Haryana, go back to her home in Pakistan.

Pinkvilla wishes Harshaali Malhotra a very happy birthday!

