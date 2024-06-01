Suhana Khan serves the perfect party look in a blue mock neck dress paired with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs. 1,35,169

Suhana Khan and her family are over the moon because of KKR’s recent IPL win! Suhana watched every game intently with her father. Her childhood friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also joined in cheering for KKR.

Suhana celebrated this huge event with Ananya and Shanaya following the major victory. Aside from the thrill of winning, everyone was struck by the girls’ fashionable attire during the celebrations. Suhana, Ananya, and Shanaya attracted attention with their stylish clothes. Their sense of style gave the happy event even more glitz. Let’s take a closer look at their looks.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor stylish attires

The young and talented, Suhana chose a blue mock neck dress from the well-known label Skims. Her slender frame was highlighted by the bodycon fit and ankle-length hemline, and her sleeveless style made the fit perfect for a party night.

Fashionistas couldn't stop talking about Suhana's dress because of its flawless fusion of comfort and style. Her dress is priced at Rs.7050.

On the other hand, Ananya shone in a vivid orange strapless maxi dress, exuding charm and vitality. Ananya’s maxi dress captured the spirit of summer and the vivid hue exuded youthful energy. Her outfit had a flowing silhouette and strapless which elongated her silhouette and drew attention towards her neckline and made her outfit perfect for intimate celebrations.

On the flip side, Shanaya went for a classic black bodycon strappy maxi dress that oozes charm. Her choice of attire showcased her flair for understated yet impactful fashion, proving that sometimes, less is indeed more.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor accessories and glam

For her accessories, the Archies actress chose a Louis Vuitton shoulder pouch priced at 1,35,169, adding a touch of luxury to her outfit. She paired it with Jacquemus slip-on heels, worth Rs.64,490, completing her ensemble.

To complement her attire, Suhana opted for golden hoops, adding a hint of sparkle to her look. These classic accessories added a touch of glamour and luxury enhancing her overall appearance.

Suhana looked gorgeous with her makeup, which included flushed cheeks, mascara, kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy coral lips. Suhana's flowing hair gave her an image of natural elegance and charm.

Similarly, Ananya and Shanaya expertly adopted the minimal make-up trend, choosing soft, neutral tones and dewy complexion. Their beauty was enhanced with subtle lip colour and their beaming smiles. Gently defined brows and a bit of mascara to enhance her lashes. They looked fresh and radiant.

Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya’s outfits captured the essence of the celebrations and also served as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts looking to make statements with minimal attires.

