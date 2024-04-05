Funimation Shutdown: 60,000 Hours of Content Goes Missing in the US; DEETs INSIDE

The shutting down of Funimation was the end of an era for the fans of anime. April 4, 2024, was the final day when the streaming platform was up for the fans to use. After that, the banner bid its final farewell, in light of its merger with Crunchyroll. Reports suggest that 60,000 Hours of Anime Content have gone missing post this shutdown. Here is what we know about this number.

60,000 Hours of Anime Content Goes Missing

CBR put up a document naming all the shows and movies that were not shifted to Crunchyroll during the shutdown. Some of the names include Steins; Gate, Angel Beats, Durarara!!, Eureka Seven, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., and more. For now, Crunchyroll has not revealed when and how fans will be able to get access to these shows.

The Licensing Agreement Dilemma

With the shutdown coming into effect, Crunchyroll continues to face criticism for not shifting most of the shows and movies popular on Funimation. The reason for this that comes to light regards the Licensing Agreement. The report also mentions that efforts to expand the Dragon Ball catalog internationally show promise.

Viewer frustration grows over compensation issues with paid Blu-rays. Funimation's closure adds to mixed reception despite excitement over the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Anime leaks before premieres add to April's challenges, with at least five cases reported.

