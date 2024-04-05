Funimation Shutdown: 60,000 Hours of Content Goes Missing in the US; DEETs INSIDE

Funimation shut down after a long-stretched merger with its contemporary, Crunchyroll, this week. But it turns out that loads of banner could not make it to the platform after this. Read about the details!

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Apr 05, 2024  |  09:12 PM IST |  3.7K
Wikipedia
Crunchyroll & Funimation [Wikipedia]

The shutting down of Funimation was the end of an era for the fans of anime. April 4, 2024, was the final day when the streaming platform was up for the fans to use. After that, the banner bid its final farewell, in light of its merger with Crunchyroll. Reports suggest that 60,000 Hours of Anime Content have gone missing post this shutdown. Here is what we know about this number. 

Crunchyroll

60,000 Hours of Anime Content Goes Missing

CBR put up a document naming all the shows and movies that were not shifted to Crunchyroll during the shutdown. Some of the names include Steins; GateAngel BeatsDurarara!!Eureka SevenThe Disastrous Life of Saiki K., and more. For now, Crunchyroll has not revealed when and how fans will be able to get access to these shows. 

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as it comes on the specific streaming details. 


The Licensing Agreement Dilemma

With the shutdown coming into effect, Crunchyroll continues to face criticism for not shifting most of the shows and movies popular on Funimation. The reason for this that comes to light regards the Licensing Agreement. The report also mentions that efforts to expand the Dragon Ball catalog internationally show promise. 

Related Stories

A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Movie: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Cast, Staff & More
entertainment
A Few Moments of Cheers Anime Movie: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Cast, Staff & More
Kimi ni Todoke Season 3: New Teaser Visual OUT; Release Details, Cast & More To Know
entertainment
Kimi ni Todoke Season 3: New Teaser Visual OUT; Release Details, Cast & More To Know

Viewer frustration grows over compensation issues with paid Blu-rays. Funimation's closure adds to mixed reception despite excitement over the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Anime leaks before premieres add to April's challenges, with at least five cases reported.

With this, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for similar intel like this.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anushka Solanki
Anushka Solanki
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

Anushka is a passionate and creative individual whose love for storytelling knows no bounds. A voracious reader from a

...

Credits: CBR
Advertisement

Latest Articles