Giji-Harem Anime: New Trailer OUT; Release Window, Cast Updates & More

Giji-Harem Anime has interesting updates out for the fans. From the cast & staff updates to the opening credits, here is all the information that is out this week. READ.

By Anushka Solanki
Published on Apr 08, 2024  |  09:58 PM IST |  492
Image Credit- Nomad
Giji-Harem Anime [Image Credit- Nomad]

The makers of the original Twitter comic, Giji-Harem, took to various platforms to release the first trailer for the upcoming show. Along with the trailer, we now also have the opening song for the show. Without taking much of your time, here is all the information you need to have on the incoming show. 

Giji-Harem Anime: New Trailer

It was primarily through the Pony Canyon's YouTube channel that the trailer was revealed to the fans. The 64-second clip gives the first glimpse of the show and also sets the stage for an endearing story to come. The trailer also accompanies the opening song “Blouse” by Gohobi. 

You can check out the new trailer of the show right here:


Cast and Staff Updates

Here is the list of the staff members working on the new show:

• Director: Toshihiro Kikuchi (Yozakura Quartet character designer; episode director for A.I.C.O.:Incarnation Ep 5, Dropkick On My Devil Ep 2 et al.)

• Character designer: Yoshihisa Satou (Summer Time Rendering co-chief animation director on Episodes 9 and 11 et al.)

• Music composer: Tsuyoshi Watanabe (Otherside Picnic

• Animation production: Nomad

• Series composer: Yuuko Kakihara (The Apothecary Diaries)

Along with this, the cast members working on the series are going to be the following:

• Nobuhiko Okamoto as Eiji Kitahama

• Saori Hayami as Rin Nanakura

• Mai Narumi as Ayaka Nanakura

Giji-Harem Anime [Image Credit- Nomad]

What is Giji-Harem About?

As already mentioned, Giji-Harem was known to be originally a Twitter comic. It is a romantic comedy, which is the brainchild of artist Yuu Saito. The manga was serialized in the Monthly Shonen Sunday for two years between 2019 and 2021. With a total of six volumes, the manga continues to be a popular read amongst fans. 

As for the story, Rin Nanakura and Eiji Kithama happen to be in the same school. But the former cannot help but act senior to Eiji in school. With fantasies of harem, Eiji is part of a drama club and is chasing someone else. As this love triangle plays out, the story offers nothing but an interesting delve into high school romance and drama. The anime is slated to release in the July 2024 timeline. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for updates like this.

ALSO READ: From Sesshomaru To Nejire, Here’s Our Top 10 Anime Characters With Long Hair

Credits: Anime Trending
