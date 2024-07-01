Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Ending Explained: What Happens To Blue Keeper?

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead for Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Anime.

One of the highly anticipated moments in the finale of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! was the intense fight scene between Fighter D and Blue Keeper. But it lasted barely minutes, for a supersonic beam appeared out of nowhere and pierced through the Blue Keeper.

Before that the Blue Keeper had defeated the clones of Peltrola using his divine artificat. All of a sudden, Fighter D appeared before him and challenged him to a duel. As the duo were rushing at each other, the beam pierced Blue Keeper, who fell into Fighter D’s arms. But was it Fighter D who fired the beam?

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Negi Haruba. Let’s take a look at what exactly happened to the Blue Keeper.

Is Blue Keeper still alive?

Sadly no, for the beam went right through his neck and he succumbed to it. Blue Ranger, aka Shōgo Aoshima, was one of the five Dragon Keepers and the leader of the Blue Battalion. As one of the 5 Dragon Keepers, he was able to use the Divine Lance and all the powers of Blue Battalion, but sadly it was not enough.

As he rushed towards Fighter D, it was Boss Monster Peltrola who fired the beam and killed him. Fighter D was surprised as he wanted to have a fair fight with Blue Keeper and tried to keep him from dying but it was too late.

Enraged, Fighter D turned his attention towards Peltrola. As he was about to attack the Boss Monster, Fighter XX who was standing next to him, swallowed Peltrola to keep him safe. Before leaving, she told Fighter D that being a loyal servant of the Boss Monster was the only way she knew to live.

Who was Blue Keeper?

In Episode 11, it was revealed that Shōgo was the son of the former Blue Keeper, Rikuto Aoshima. He worked as a small-time crook to help his father’s orphanage but was sold out by their gang leader.

As he was about to head to prison, his father’s untimely death led to him being drafted into the Dragon Keepers. When Blue Keeper dies in the finale, his uniform fades away, so chances of Blue Keeper being revived and coming back are highly unlikely.

