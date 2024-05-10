The Boys Inspired Shonen Anime Becomes Fan-Favourite Within Weeks; Go! Go! Loser Ranger Makers Reveal HOW

In 2019, The Boys introduced viewers to a brutal, darkly comedic world where superheroes often have more blood than villains. This laid the groundwork for director Keiichi Sato's latest anime project, Go! Go! Loser Ranger.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger, a Japanese superhero series, is based on Negi Haruba's manga and shares similarities with Eric Kripke's popular superhero drama. The series follows a massive superhero organization that confronts an evil army, aiming to destroy humanity. In an interview with Febri, Sato discusses how The Boys inspired him while working on Go! Go! Loser Ranger. The series aims to win the public's hearts despite their sinister intentions.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger was inspired by The Boys

Go! Go! Loser Ranger is a story about the Ryujin Sentai Dragon Keeper, an organization attempting to defeat an invading army of monsters. Despite humanity's belief that the army is plotting destruction, the Dragon Keeper has already wiped out the monsters and is now using them for fake battles. A monster named Combatant D infiltrates the Dragon Keeper.

According to Sato, the manga's premise shares many elements unique to foreign dramas, which made him want to use them as a model for the anime. He said, "[The story], in which the main character from the bad side confronts a hero of justice with a hidden dark side, has similarities to The Boys, and the story develops in an unexpected direction...I wanted the overall tone to be similar to a foreign drama."

The self-serving nature of Dragon Keeper is highly reminiscent of The Seven, an image-obsessed hero organization led by the tyrannical Homelander which is played by Antony Starr.

Sato further added that the main thrust of the anime's plot involves mystery and suspense. However, he also stresses that there is definitely an epic comedy aspect that is clearly expressed through the bizarre personality and actions of the main character.

"D, who has infiltrated the Dragon Corps, tries his best to defeat the Dragon Keeper, but he ends up doing some crazy things in a very serious manner and the story is filled with situation comedy elements," Sato explained. "Although the story itself is severe and serious, D's strange behavior loosens up the tense atmosphere."

Based on this description, D appears to derive a certain degree of inspiration from Billy Butcher which is played by Karl Urban, a vigilante who often goes to extreme lengths to achieve his goals. However, D is more similar strength-wise to The Boys' other protagonist, Hughie Campbell played by Jack Quaid, as both generally rely on brains instead of brawn.

"...other than his immortal body and ability to mimic, D only has powers that would make an ordinary person's head grow," Sato explained. "Although D is far less powerful than the superhuman Dragon Keepers, he uses cunning as his greatest weapon."

Both works share a common theme in their portrayal of the mass commercialization of superheroes within their respective worlds. "In general, combatants are not only used in the main story, but also in shows and commercials where they are used by executives and monsters..." Sato explained.

Similarly, The Boys' superheroes are managed by Vought International, a powerful mega-corporation that uses advertising and mass marketing campaigns to bolster The Seven's popularity. According to Sato, Dragon Keeper plays with this concept in its own unique ways.

"Part A [of Episode 1] took 'Sunday Battle,' a super popular TV program, and made it reality..." Sato stated. "'Sunday Battle' is a huge piece of content in the world of the work. Dragon Keeper tie-in products, goods, T-shirts and other related products have been newly designed and illustrated, emphasizing how much they are recognized by people within the world."

A brief about Go! Go! Loser Ranger

An anime television series adaptation was announced on December 6, 2022. It is produced by Yostar Pictures and directed by Keiichi Sato, with scripts written by Keiichirō Ōchi, and character designs handled by Kahoko Koseki, with Kenji Hayama serving as animation supervisor. The series premiered on April 7, 2024 on TBS and its affiliates.The opening theme song is Jikai Yokoku, performed by Tatsuya Kitani,while the ending theme song is Seikai wa Iranai, performed by Nanawo Akari.

The story revolves around a thirteen-year-old invasion attempt by the Villainous Army of Evil, which was defeated by the Divine Dragon Rangers or Dragon Keepers. The remaining foot soldiers are forced to reenact their defeat in front of spectators every Sunday. Tired of the charade, one soldier rebels and decides to defeat the Dragon Keepers by infiltrating the organization, realizing it amounts to little more than slavery.

The series is streaming worldwide on Disney+, and on Hulu in the United States.

