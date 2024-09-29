Grand Blue Season 2 TV Anime Announced After Six Years; All We Know So Far

The long-awaited second season of Grand Blue has officially been announced, six years after the conclusion of Season 1. The exciting news was revealed during a special radio show marking the 10th anniversary of the Grand Blue manga, much to the delight of fans who have eagerly awaited the return of this beloved series.

The production team behind the first season will be returning for the sequel, with Shinji Takamatsu reprising his roles as director, scriptwriter, and sound director. Hideoki Kusama will return as the character designer and chief animation director, while Yoichi Ueda will also serve as the chief animation director. Studios ZERO-G and Liber are once again collaborating to handle the animation production.

A teaser visual has been released, featuring the main cast of characters in a celebratory pose, marking the exciting return of the series. Along with this announcement, additional details about the staff for Season 2 were revealed. Reiko Kasuga will be the art director, and Yukari Hashimoto will compose the music, ensuring the same creative energy that made the first season a success remains intact.

Fans will be thrilled to know that the original voice cast from Season 1 will be reprising their roles. This includes Yuma Uchida as Iori Kitahara, Ryohei Kimura as Kouhei Imamura, and Chika Anzai as Chisa Kotegawa. Other returning cast members include Hiroki Yasumoto, Katsuyuki Konishi, Toa Yukinari, Maaya Uchida, and Kana Asumi, all of whom played significant roles in the series' comedic and chaotic moments.

Advertisement

Grand Blue Dreaming, commonly known as Grand Blue, is a popular Japanese manga series written by Kenji Inoue and illustrated by Kimitake Yoshioka. The series has been serialized in Good! Afternoon magazine by Kodansha since 2014. It first received an anime adaptation in 2018, which was produced by ZERO-G and aired from July to September of that year. The manga has also been licensed in English by Kodansha, allowing international fans to follow the hilarious story.

The series follows Iori Kitahara, a young man who moves to a seaside town for college and ends up working at his uncle's diving shop. The story highlights Iori’s dive into a chaotic, booze-filled college life, where he forms bonds with a wild group of friends while learning about diving.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vinland Saga Chapter 214: Release Schedule, Where to Read, Expected Plot & More