Vinland Saga Chapter 214: Release Schedule, Where to Read, Expected Plot & More

The fate of the battle is yet to unfold in Vinland Saga Chapter 214. Thorfinn's biggest fear is coming to life, and he is trying his best to bring an end to all the violence. With the next chapter gearing up to release, the readers are worried as to what lies past in the aftermath of the conflict between the Norse settlers and the Lnu. Here is what we know about the next outing of the manga.

Disclaimer: The following content contains spoilers for Vinland Saga Chapter 214. Reader discretion is advised.

Please note that the information provided in this summary is based on speculative interpretations that may not accurately represent the future events of the Vinland Saga chapters.

Vinland Saga Chapter 213 Recap

In Vinland Saga Chapter 213, tensions between the Norse settlers and the Lnu tribe erupt into violence despite Thorfinn’s attempts at promoting peace. The Lnu launch a brutal attack on the village, exploiting the settlers’ unpreparedness. Einar grapples with his desire for revenge, torn between loyalty to Thorfinn’s pacifism and the pull of justice for his people.

Cordelia shows bravery in protecting her family amid the chaos, but the escalating violence leads to significant losses on both sides. Thorfinn’s vision of a peaceful Vinland seems increasingly out of reach as the conflict deepens, leaving him to question the viability of his ideals in a war-torn world.

By the end of the chapter, a fleet of fighters can be seen arriving ashore. Lnu seemed to be prepared with a blockage that no one had been expecting. Thus, it will be interesting to see how this will shape the battle ahead.

Where to Read The Manga

The Vinland Saga manga is usually set to release on the 25th of each month in the monthly magazine Afternoon. However, the exact release date for this chapter hasn't been confirmed yet. We'll keep an eye out for updates and share any new information here as soon as it's available.

Vinland Saga Chapter 214: What to Expect Next?

In the next chapter, the arrival of the fleet could drastically shift the balance of power in the conflict. With the Lnu already setting up a blockade, the settlers may find themselves cornered, and their chances of survival could depend on quick strategic thinking. Thorfinn might try to negotiate once again, though the escalating violence would make it harder for his pacifist ideals to hold sway.

Einar could face a critical decision, potentially being pushed to take up arms despite his reluctance. Cordelia may continue to protect her family, but further losses are likely. The battle could intensify, and the settlers may have to either fight back or find a way to escape before they are overwhelmed.

