Wind Breaker Anime Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The Wind Breaker anime is finally coming out this week and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Based on Satoru Nii’s popular manga of the same name, Wind Breaker tells the story of a delinquent named Haruka Sakura who joins a school full of delinquents to fight his way to the top.

Wind Breaker anime episode 1 release date, where to watch, and more

The first episode of the anime will be released on 5th April, 2024, Friday, at 12:26 p.m. JST on some local Japanese networks like MBS and TBS. For a lot of other countries, this will translate to a Thursday release. International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll with subtitles. But Crunchyroll will also air the dubbed versions of the anime including English, French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Latin American Spanish.

What to expect from Wind Breaker episode 1?

The premise of the Wind Breaker manga focuses on a delinquent high school student named Haruka Sakura who wants nothing to do with weak people and only wants to associate with those stronger than him. He joins a school full of such strong delinquents named Furin High School to fight guys who are stronger than him. However, it turns out that these delinquents in Furnin High spend a lot of time trying to protect their town and its people from outside forces. But Haruka has no interest in playing the role of a hero to the townspeople and is only interested in fighting his way to the top. So he is usually stuck between helping his classmates in their endeavors and fighting them in order to improve himself. The anime will also have a plethora of really interesting side characters.

The first episode of the anime will probably focus on Haruka’s transfer to the new school and also introduce some of the other important characters such as Kyotaro Sugishita, Hayato Suo, Hajime Umemiya and more. We might also expect to see the reason why the students of Furin High are so hell bent on helping the people of the town or what they want to protect these people from.

