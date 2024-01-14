High Card Season 2 release schedule: Episode count, where to watch, and more

On Monday, January 8, 2024, High Card Season 2 made its worldwide debut. The anime's much-anticipated renewal was announced at Anime Japan 2023 on March 26, with an official photo featuring the primary protagonist, Finn Oldman, and the villain for the sequel, Black Knight, in the backdrop. Director Junichi Wada returned to helm the series once again for season 2 at Studio Hibari with his entire staff.

The story is about a young boy named Finn who wants to make money to save his orphanage. He discovers special cards that give people superhuman abilities. A group called High Card is searching for these cards, and Finn joins them on dangerous missions. High Card's popularity lies in each card's unique power for its user. It'll be exciting to see how the second part of the series unfolds.

Let's dive into the sequel's release schedule, episode count, where to watch, and more.

High Card Season 2 release schedule and where to watch

High Card Season 2 has 12 episodes from January 8 to March 25, 2024, with each episode having a runtime of twenty-three minutes. Episode 1 titled Knightmare came out on 8th January. Episode 2 titled Truth of the Hero is scheduled to come out on January 15. Although the titles of the remaining 10 episodes are not out yet, below is the complete High Card release schedule for the sequel.

Episode 3 - January 22, 2024

Episode 4 - January 29, 2024

Episode 5 - February 5, 2024

Episode 6 - February 12, 2024

Episode 7 - February 19, 2024

Episode 8 - February 26, 2024

Episode 9 - March 4, 2024

Episode 10 - March 11, 2024

Episode 11 - March 18, 2024

Episode 12 - March 25, 2024

All episodes of High Card season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The entire first season of the anime can also be streamed on the same platform.

The cast of High Card Season 2

High Card season 2 will see the return of all the existing cast members from the previous installment with no replacements as of now. From Gen Sato to Daisuke Ono, all voice actors will be reprising their respective roles in the sequel with some new actors joining the cast as well. Here is a list of all the voice actors and their roles in the series.

Finn Oldman, played by Gen Sato

Chris Redgrave, played by Toshiki Masuda

Leo Constantine Pinochle, played by Shun Horie

Wendy Satō, played by Haruka Shiraishi

Vijay Kumar Singh, played by Yuichiro Umehara

Bernard Symons, played by Kazuhiro Yamaji

Theodore Constantine Pinochle, played by Daisuke Ono

Owen Alldays, played by Nobunaga Shimazaki

Norman Kingstadt, played by Toshihiko Seki

Brist Blitz Broadhurst, played by Shunsuke Takeuchi

Brandy Blumenthal, played by Mie Sonozaki

Ban Klondike, played by Tomokazu Seki

Tilt, played by Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Greg Young, played by Toshiyuki Morikawa

Sugar Peas, played by Rie Takahashi

Some new additions to the cast are, Zenon played by Yoshitsugu, Matsuoka Burst played by Miyuki Sawashiro, Gao wang played by Kaori Nazuka, and Sonic Move played by Kensho Ono.

As the story unfolds, the anime will introduce more characters and cast members, with more updates and news to be shared in the coming weeks.

The plot of High Card Season 2

Crunchyroll describes the plot of the High Card sequel as, "After discovering that his orphanage was on the brink of closing due to financial stress, Finn, who was living freely on the streets, set out for a casino with the aim of making a fortune. However, nothing could have prepared Finn for the nightmare that was awaiting him. Once there, Finn encountered a car chase and bloody shootout caused by a man's “lucky” card."

The synopsis explains the 52 X-Playing cards, "Finn will eventually learn what the shootout was about. The world order can be controlled by a set of 52 X-Playing cards with the power to bestow different superhuman powers and abilities to the ones that possess them. With these cards, people can access the hidden power of the “buddy” that can be found within themselves."

It further reveals the enigmatic organization, "There is a secret group of players called High Card, who have been directly ordered by the king of Fourland to collect the cards that have been scattered throughout the kingdom while moonlighting as employees of the luxury car maker Pinochle. Scouted to become the groupʼs fifth member, Finn soon joins the players on a dangerous mission to find these cards."

The plot description ends as, “All you need in life are manners, dignity, and the will to bet on your own life.” However, Whoʼs Who, the rival car maker obsessed with defeating Pinochle, and the Klondikes, the infamous Mafia family, stand in the way of the gang. A frenzied battle amongst these card-obsessed players, fueled by justice, desire, and revenge, is about to begin!"

