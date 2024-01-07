High Card Season 2 Episode 1: Release date, where to watch, what to expect & more

The second season of High Card is about to make a comeback on the screens this week. And from the hype, we know that the fans are certainly excited to catch up with the series again. High Card Season 2 Episode 1 is in line with a final release date for the week. Here is everything to know about the next outing.

High Card Season 2 Episode 1: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the first outing of the second season of High Card will be that of the Winter 2024 slate. Thus, The High Card Season 2 Episode 1 release date is January 8, 2024.

The timing of the release on Crunchyroll is as follows:

10:00 A.M. – Pacific Time (PT)

1:00 P.M. – Eastern Time (ET)

7:00 P.M. – British Summer Time (BST)

8:00 P.M. – Central European Summer Time (CEST)

What to expect next?

As per the official synopsis released about the second season of High Card, we know that the series will continue the storyline in the Fourland Kingdom again. Here, a set of 52 X-Playing Cards, each possessing unique supernatural abilities, serves as the origin of playing cards. Chaos ensues when these powerful cards, previously in government custody, are accidentally scattered across the country.

Facing the repercussions of citizens gaining unpredictable supernatural powers, the king takes discreet action. Pinochle, a prominent corporation, is assigned a clandestine mission: to locate and retrieve the X-Playing Cards causing mayhem. The narrative unfolds as Pinochle navigates the challenges of identifying and collecting the scattered cards, aiming to restore order and prevent further turmoil in Fourland Kingdom.

High Card Season 2 Episode 1: Previous season recap

In the first season of High Card, Finn, facing the closure of his orphanage, seeks fortune in a casino, unaware of the impending chaos. A mysterious "lucky" card triggers a car chase and bloody shootout, revealing the power of 52 X-Playing Cards that bestow superhuman abilities. The High Card, a secret group under the King's orders, doubles as Pinochle employees, tasked with collecting scattered cards. Finn, recruited as the fifth member, embarks on a perilous mission.

Rivals Who's Who and the Klondikes, a Mafia family, pose formidable challenges. The stage is set for a frenzied battle among card-obsessed players, fueled by justice, desire, and revenge. As Finn and the gang navigate this treacherous landscape, the intricate power play unfolds, promising a season packed with suspense and thrilling encounters.

