Shangri-La Frontier Episode 24: Release Date, How To Watch, What To Expect And More

This article contains spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 23

The 24th episode of the popular anime Shangri-La Frontier is finally coming out and fans are excited. The last episode continued with Sunraku and Emul being joined by the latter’s sister Bilac, who wants to become a better blacksmith to fix the Ether Reactor. In episode 23, the three faced the Humming Witch and came up with a strategy to defeat it. The 24th episode of this season will continue with the same plot.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 24 streaming details, release date, and more

The 24th episode of Shangri-La Frontier is coming out on 24th March, 2024, at 5 p.m. JST. In Japan, the episode will be released on the MBS and the TBS channels. International viewers will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll when it comes out. However, Crunchyroll does need a subscription fee if you want to watch anything there.

As mentioned before, in the last episode, the trio, consisting of Sunraku, Emul, and Bilac, faced off against the Humming Witch. However, in the end, Sunraku ran off to battle the Crystal Scorpion against the wishes of his comrades, which means in the upcoming episode, we will probably see the protagonist face off against the enemy. Battling Crystal Scorpion will be even harder for Sunraku as he will be alone in this endeavor. It will be interesting to see how he manages to win this time.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 23 recap

The 23rd episode of the anime focused on Sunraku and the two rabbit sisters as they walked to the next town to help Bilac polish her blacksmith skills so that she can fix the Ether Reactor. However, the party came face to face with a strong cursed enemy called the Humming Witch and engaged in battle. The three of them decided to use the sword that they gained after defeating General Dullahan in the fight and Bilac was tasked with polishing it while the other two distracted the enemy.

In the end, the sword could do eight strikes which meant they had to strategize their attacks since the Humming Witch was multiplying. They executed the plan perfectly and defeated the enemy with Bilac backing Sunraku during the final attack. After that, they reached the new town and Sunraku told the rabbit sisters to rest in the Rabituza. But then he ran off to face the Crystal Scorpion by himself, even though Emul and Bilac told him not too. The next episode will pick up the story from here.

