I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince New Trailer: Premiere, Cast & More Updates

One of the most popular reincarnation manga and light novels, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince, is now up for an anime adaptation! Also popularly known as Tensei Shittara Dai Nana Ouji Dattanode, the anime is sure to entertain audiences with its classic adventure and fantasy themes.

The official I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince recently unveiled its promising new trailer with key visuals and an introduction to the stellar cast. Here’s everything you need to know.

Premiere, studio and cast

On February 2, 2024, the official website for the I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime series treated fans to a new trailer, with a new illustration depicting the characters as well as the eagerly awaited cast and staff details. The series is set to premiere in April 2024.

While most of the cast was revealed, the voice actor for Jade, the leader of the assassin's guild, remains a mystery. The cast includes Lynn as Sylpha, Lloyd's tutor, Akira Sekine as Tao, a martial artist with Qi abilities, and Rie Takahashi as Ren, a skilled assassin. The protagonist, Lloyd, will be portrayed by Makoto Koichi, with Fairouz Ai bringing Grim to life.

The above tweet from the official I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Twitter/X page

TV anime “ #seventhprince ”

Key visual released

Broadcast will start on TV Tokyo affiliates and others from April 2024!!

In addition, the official TV anime website has been renewed.

The creative team behind the series is equally impressive, with Naoki Tozuka handling scripts and series composition, and Jin Tamamura directing the anime at Tsumugi Akita Animation Lab. The opening theme is titled Kyunrious and is performed by Kaede Higuchi, while the ending theme, Happy no Himitsu, is by Akane Kumada. For more details on the anime, check out their official page.

What to expect?

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince promises a compelling blend of magic, fantasy, and self-discovery. The series follows Prince Lloyd as he navigates the challenges of his new life, now that he has reincarnated and been born blessed with an extraordinary magical bloodline.

With a focus on reincarnation, memory, and the pursuit of magical perfection, the anime invites viewers into a world where every moment becomes an opportunity to shape destiny and weave spells of wonder. As the anime explores Lloyd's quest to master magic, viewers can anticipate a storyline filled with intrigue, character development, and the exhilaration of magical battles.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince source material

If you're itching to explore the story further, you'll be glad to know that Kodansha USA Publishing has obtained the rights to the manga adaptation of the series. It goes by the name Tensei Shittara Dai Nana Ouji Dattanode, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu, or I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability. You can enjoy the manga on Kodansha's app, Magazine Pocket, or on the official site of the magazine. As for the anime, it will be based on Kenkyo na Circle's original light novel of the same title.

As April approaches, anime fans can look forward to immersing themselves in the mesmerizing world of I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince. With a stellar cast, captivating themes, and the promise of magical adventures, this anime is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans of reincarnation fantasies and magical tales alike.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates as the premiere date approaches, and get ready for a spellbinding journey into the extraordinary life of Prince Lloyd.