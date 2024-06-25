I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Anime Adaptation Announced with First Visual

The Japanese romantic comedy light novel series by Seiju Amano has been finally given its much-deserved anime adaptation. Aniplex released a teaser visual for the anime via their YouTube channel. An official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and a new website have also been created.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class is written by Seiju Amano and illustrated by Nanami Narumi began publication under Media Factory’s MF Bunko J light novel. The latest teaser features Akane Sakuramori in a wedding gown looking very Kawai.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Teaser

Nanami Narumi, the original illustrator will also be designing the characters for the anime. The series is being produced by Aniplex. Voice actor Hinaki Yano, known for voicing Mome Sawaki voices Akane Sakuramori. The rest of the cast information is not available as of yet.

Along with the teaser, the anime’s website and X handle shared a hand-written note by Hinaki Yano along with a hand-written comment by Seiju Amano. Apart from these visuals, no other information has been revealed but we do expect it in the upcoming weeks.

Seiju Amano thanks for all the support that he has been getting and for encouraging them throughout the journey. Hinaki Yano says that she will do her best to make Akane shine.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Plot

The story focuses on the life of a High School Student, Hojo Saito who ends up marrying his classmate, Sakuramori Akane. The only problem is that they are enemies and cannot see each other eye to eye. With enough problems in their married life, the duo decide to keep their marriage a secret from their classmates.

As the story progresses, the distance between the 2 of them eventually narrows down as they get to understand each other more. Will their marriage turn out for the better? Stay tuned for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class!

