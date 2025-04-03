I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 1: Azusa Meets God; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream and More

The first season of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years introduced Azusa Aizawa, who had been reincarnated as an immortal witch. As the anime title suggests, she had spent 300 years hunting slimes, unknowingly becoming the world's strongest adventurer. Her quiet life changed when she defeated Laika, a dragon who later became her disciple.

She then adopted slime spirits Falfa and Shalsha, sheltered elf Halkara from Beelzebub, and befriended the ghost Rosalie. After resolving a dragon clan war, she gained demon allies, including Pecora. Azusa’s home became rather lively with new residents like Flatorte. She later opened a café for Flatta’s festival, embracing her growing family.

I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 1 will open with Azusa and Halkara setting out to collect medicinal herbs when they discover a bean-like plant. Inspired, Azusa will make sweets for her ‘daughters,’ which become a hit. Naming them “Edible Slimes,” she will start selling them in Flatta village.

Encouraged by their success, Halkara will suggest implementing a stamp card system, inspired by a popular “Meetable God” campaign. However, this new marketing idea may lead to unforeseen consequences, bringing unexpected changes to Azusa’s peaceful life once again.

Titled ‘The God Has Come,’ I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 1 will air on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 9:30 pm JST on AT-X, TOKYO MX, and BS11 in Japan. Japanese viewers can also tune in to streaming sites such as ABEMA, Netflix, Hulu, and d Anime Store, among others.

International fans can stream I've Been Killing Slimes Season 2 Episode 1 shortly after its Japanese release on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Those in Southeast Asia will also have the option of streaming the series on Muse Asia’s official YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

