Meet actor who started acting as hobby, juggled with corporate jobs, went on to work with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and now in news for…

Meet the actor who started acting just as a hobby. She later moved to Mumbai and balanced corporate work with her passion for acting. After getting in the industry, she went on to work with top stars like Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Currently, she’s making headlines for a shocking statement. Couldn’t guess it yet? Well, she is none other than Anupria Goenka.

Actress and model Anupria Goenka, born into a Marwadi family, has worked in Hindi and Telugu cinema. Before entering into the entertainment industry, she was actively involved in her family business. The actress shifted to Mumbai in 2009, where her passion for theater continued to grow.

Initially, she juggled acting with corporate jobs, but gradually made a name for herself through commercial advertisements. Her breakthrough came in 2013 when she became the face of the UPA government's Bharat Nirman campaign. Soon after that, she went on to star in India’s first-ever lesbian-themed advertisement.

Anupria Goenka began her acting debut with the South film industry. She made her Bollywood debut with Bobby Jasoos in 2014 and went on to star in films like Paathshala (2014), Dishoom (2016), and Daddy (2017).

However, she earned fame with her roles in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), where she played the role of Nurse Poorna alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Padmaavat (2018) with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, and War (2019) with Hrithik Roshan that helped her etch her name in the industry.

Apart from films, Anupria has also made a strong impact in the OTT space. She debuted in web series with Stories by Rabindranath Tagore. She then went on to star in some well-known series like Sacred Games, Abhay, Criminal Justice, Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side and Aashram.

The actress is making headlines currently for some shocking revelations. Recently, she opened up about an unsettling experience while shooting intimate scenes. In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she recalled an incident where a co-star became visibly aroused during a scene, making her feel uncomfortable.

Though Anupria added that it may not have been intentional, she admitted to feeling violated at that moment.

Anupria Goenka was last seen in spy thriller Berlin, which premiered on Zee5 last year.

Disclaimer: If you or someone is suffering from any kind of physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help from a professional. There are several helplines available for the same.

