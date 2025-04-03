Romance Tales: Asin and Rahul Sharma's love story started in a private jet to Dhaka and Akshay Kumar played a key role

Asin Thottumkal has remained one of the most beloved faces of Indian cinema. She was among the early actresses to embrace the concept of pan-Indian cinema, acting in movies across multiple languages. The actress tied the knot with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in 2016.

Their whirlwind love story continues to be one of the most cinematic real-life tales ever.

Advertisement

Today, let’s delve a little deeper into the life of this madly-in-love couple, who have chosen to stay by each other’s side through thick and thin. Read on!

When did Asin and Rahul first meet?

Asin Thottumkal crossed paths with Rahul Sharma on a flight to Dhaka. However, this recollection would be incomplete without mentioning Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who played cupid in their love story.

Akshay, a close friend of Rahul, wanted to set him up with Asin. Their flight to Dhaka in 2012 was for promoting the film Housefull 2 and to watch India’s Asia Cup cricket match — a trip that became a turning point in their lives.

During the journey, Akshay Kumar introduced Rahul and Asin, jokingly saying that they seemed like a good match.

While the actress initially brushed off the comment, she was visibly impressed with Rahul, completely unaware that he was the co-founder of Micromax and that the private jet they were on belonged to him.

Advertisement

How did Asin and Rahul fall in love?

Their first meeting was not in vain. In fact, Asin and Rahul exchanged phone numbers after their flight together.

Rahul was very straightforward about his intentions from the very beginning. In one of their early meetings, he expressed a desire to meet Asin’s parents so he could tell them she was the one for him.

However, the Ghajini actress requested some time to get to know him better. The couple then dated and grew closer, all while keeping their relationship private.

Asin’s marriage with Rahul Sharma

On January 19, 2016, Asin finally tied the knot with Rahul Sharma, after keeping their courtship under wraps for a long time. Their wedding was held in a luxurious hotel in Delhi and included both Hindu and Christian rituals. Later, they hosted a reception in Mumbai for their friends and guests.

Interestingly, Rahul proposed to his lady love by organizing a unique treasure hunt.

Advertisement

At the end of it, Rahul went down on one knee and proposed to Asin with a custom diamond ring engraved with the initials AR. Reportedly, the ring was valued at a whopping Rs 6 crores.

To make the proposal even more special, Rahul spoke in Malayalam — a beautiful gesture to honor Asin’s roots.

Asin and Rahul’s happy family with their daughter Arin

After their wedding, Asin decided to step away from acting. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Arin, in October 2017. Since then, their lives have revolved around their little one, with Asin occasionally sharing glimpses of their family moments on social media.

Fast forward to now, the couple has been together for several years. While they rarely make public appearances together, they continue to remain each other’s pillar of strength.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Chiranjeevi REFUSED to work with SS Rajamouli, and the reason will shock you