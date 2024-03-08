Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 SPOILERS: Kusakabe The Unlucky Man Up Next Against The King Of Curses

Jujutsu Kaisen fans eagerly anticipated the release of Chapter 253, eager to discover how Sukuna would respond to Maki's relentless attacks. Recent leaks and spoilers have surfaced, promising an intense continuation of the battle. As fans brace themselves for the official release on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue 15, the leaked details have not disappointed, hinting at thrilling developments in the ongoing showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest spoilers on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 SPOILERS

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 is said to be titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 25 according to the spoilers. The chapter begins with a flashback panel reminiscent of the iconic ‘Who is Gojo Satoru to you?’ moment from the Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 10 extras. In response to who the strongest Grade-1 sorcerer is, Mei Mei, Nanami, and Gojo all suggest Kusakabe, but Kusakabe himself humbly suggests it must be someone other than him or Usami.

Returning to the present, Maki and Sukuna continue their intense battle amidst the falling debris of destroyed buildings. Maki evades Sukuna's attacks but is hit by a falling car. Sukuna attempts to seize the opportunity to attack her further, but Ino intervenes. During the chaos, Sukuna notices the absence of Nanami's blade, which Kusakabe then wields against him using the 7:3 technique. However, Sukuna easily deflects it, having already anticipated their plan.

Realizing they cannot sustain a prolonged battle against the King of Curses, Maki decides they must finish it quickly. The narration reveals Sukuna's anticipation to face Maki, as she is seen as the true embodiment of nothingness, defying Jujutsu itself. Sukuna stops healing himself with the Reverse Cursed Technique, emphasizing that his body is merely skin and bones, while Maki represents true nothingness, contrasting with Yuji's half-thing existence. Their battle signifies a clash between Jujutsu and the essence of being.

Excited by the significance of this battle, Sukuna strikes Maki with Black Flash. The chapter then shifts focus to Kusakabe, who finds himself the last one standing. This implies that Maki has either been defeated or is incapacitated. Despite his reluctance to fight a battle where his performance determines victory, Kusakabe realizes he may have to be the one to confront Sukuna, especially with Choso unable to fight and Mei Mei unwilling to join the battle.

The chapter also celebrates the manga's 6th anniversary by announcing the 4th popularity poll and features a color spread of Maki stabbing Sukuna, as well as the Volume 26 cover showcasing Gojo. Additionally, it's revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen will be on break the following week, returning in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 17.

