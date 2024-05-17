My Hero Academia Chapter 423: Battle At Its End As Deku Reaches AFO; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The My Hero Academia manga has been hurtling towards its conclusion for some time now, and finally, that end is upon us. Isuku Midoriya has reached All For One and is about to put a close to the epic last battle of the series in the upcoming My Hero Academia Chapter 423. Don’t miss the chapter and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

My Hero Academia Chapter 423: Release date and where to read

My Hero Academia Chapter 423 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to MANGAPlus. For readers outside Japan, the chapter will be available on Sunday, May 19, at approximately 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET / 3:00 am GMT. However, please note that release times may vary depending on your location.

You can read My Hero Academia Chapter 423 on the official MANGAPlus platform, where it will be available for free upon release. Additionally, fans can access the chapter through other official sources, including Viz Media's website and the Shonen Jump+ mobile application.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Chapter 423

In My Hero Academia Chapter 423, the battle against All For One is likely to finally reach its climax. As Deku's powerful punch lands on All For One's body, the monstrous villain will likely begin to crack apart further.

However, All For One is known for his stubborn persistence, and will likely try to make a desperate last stand. He will likely ignore his deteriorating condition to unleash a final, devastating attack in an attempt to turn the tide.

Meanwhile, all of Deku's allies will continue to protect the boy, offering him their crucial support. Pro Heroes like Eraserhead, Vlad King, and Fat Gum are likely to coordinate efforts to protect Deku and exploit any weaknesses in All For One's defense in My Hero Academia Chapter 423. Class 1-A students, including Bakugo and Todoroki, will attempt to ensure Deku's safety and the success of their mission.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 recap

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 is titled Izuku Midoriya Rising, and picks up where the last chapter left off as Aoyama helps Deku forward. The chapter opens with an assortment of attacks targeting Can't Stop Twinkling, and he falls behind. He shouts for Deku to keep running. Eraser Head calls out to Oboro but watches Kurogiri’s body start to disintegrate.

Deku charges forward as every Hero does their best to counter All For One's powerful assaults. Vlad King laments the ineffectiveness of their attacks, and Illus-o-Camie notes that All For One is not falling for her illusions as he did before.

Eraser Head instructs everyone through their comms to carve a straight path towards Tomura. All For One asserts that his Omni-Factor Unleash is not due to emotion but control over his powers, warning the Heroes against presuming they have the upper hand. He forms a large laser, aiming it at Deku.

Invisible Girl bravely jumps in front of it, refracting it back at All For One. At the same time, Creati and Chargebolt deploy the Electromagnetic Rail Gun, firing directly at All For One, who counters their attack and launches more of his own.

Deku, preparing to throw a punch, is shielded by several 1-A and 1-B students who block the attacks. Tailman urges Deku to save his strength, while Sugarman emphasizes that only Deku's strength can defeat All For One in My Hero Academia Chapter 422.

Froppy and Tentacole grab Deku, helping him weave through the attacks and thrusting him forward. Froppy's family and the girl Tentacole once saved cheer them on from the Evacuation Center.

As a large structure threatens to crush Deku, Red Riot, Pinky, and Fat Gum intervene, pushing it away. Red Riot and Pinky's middle school classmates recognize them, encouraging Deku to finish the fight. Gratefully, Deku promises to do so.

All For One expresses disbelief at the resilience of the Heroes, recalling how he mocked Deku in the vestige world and deemed him weak. He realizes that Deku's perceived weakness inspires others to stand up and fight relentlessly. As All For One prepares to attack, his body starts to crack.

Elsewhere, Gentle and Death Arms shout for Deku to ‘do his best,’ with Gentle providing an air trampoline for him. In Gunga, a recovering Tsukuyomi also encourages Deku. Ethan Drive and American soldiers find All Might and Edgeshot, having survived All For One's attack. All Might thinks back to the day he first met Deku, and calls Deku his greatest hero in My Hero Academia Chapter 422.

Ingenium appears on the battlefield, grabbing Deku and pushing him forward, recalling their first day at the U.A. when they left school together. In a helicopter, Pixie-Bob tells Uravity they are nearing the hospital. Uravity, waking up, remembers telling Deku how the name sounded like the words “do your best” and repeats it aloud.

Melissa and Rody, watching the broadcast, echo the sentiment. The President of the United States orders all Heroes to Japan, disregarding potential risks to their country.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 ends as Deku, feeling everyone's encouragement, reaches All For One and delivers a powerful blow to his chest. He seems almost fueled by the collective support of Heroes and civilians alike.

For more updates on the end of All For One and Deku’s rise in the My Hero Academia manga, tune in to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

