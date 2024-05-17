My Hero Academia Chapter 423 SPOILERS Out: Deku Bring An End To All For One; Discover Deets

The final chapters of the My Hero Academia manga are upon us, and fans are more excited than ever before. With Deku’s punch connecting with All For One, the upcoming chapter is sure to give fans the epic finale they’ve been waiting for. For those unable to wait for the official release, here’s everything we know about the My Hero Academia Chapter 423 spoilers.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Chapter 423: Battle At Its End As Deku Reaches AFO; Release Date, Expected Plot And More

According to the My Hero Academia Chapter 423 spoilers, the chapter will be titled One For All vs. All For One. Continuing from the events of the previous chapter, where Deku lands the punch on All For One’s monstrous figure, All For One comments on the peculiar situation where his regeneration isn't healing his body. He realizes that the hostility from each hero has combined to confuse his ‘danger sense,’ thereby masking Deku's presence. All For One 's body is exhausted, and his mental state has never been worse, exacerbated by the ‘death’ of Yoichi.

Deku recalls All Might's words about One For All potentially causing a weak body to explode. He then tells All For One that he cultivated the power of the 8th (All Might) to be able to use all of the nine previous users, ‘crystallization of power.’ As a result of the blow, All For One's body begins to crumble. Some heroes start to believe the fight is over, but All For One uses various quirks to hold himself together. He declares that he hasn't achieved anything yet and can't die because the Demon Lord is absolute and must fulfill his dream.

In the My Hero Academia Chapter 423 spoilers, All For One resolves to start over, just as he did with Shigaraki. He plans to transfer the quirk All For One to Deku or any other hero and take over their body. He moves toward Deku, yelling that he would be his ‘vessel.’ Deku also leaps towards him to attack, but Kurogiri intervenes after apologizing to Present Mic and Eraserhead and saying that he had to protect ‘Shigaraki Tomura.’ Seeing this, Present Mic starts to cry, acknowledging that Kurogiri always helps those in need.

Moments later, Kurogiri pleads with All For One to return Shigaraki, that his friends are waiting for him. Unfortunately, as he finishes speaking, he starts to disappear. At the last second, he appears and attacks the portal Kurogiri had created before propelling Deku with his explosions.

Present Mic shouts in surprise, and Bakugo tells him he will not go to the hospital as he comes to use his explosions. Bakugo also explains that Shoto made him an ice ramp to reach the battlefield, and as he falls, he tells Deku to watch elsewhere or he’d surpass him.

Launched towards All For One, Deku declares that he would never forgive All For One in the My Hero Academia Chapter 423 spoilers. He states that he recognizes that All For One isn't an incomprehensible monster or some kind of a demon lord; deep down, he is just a truly lonely man. The chapter moves to All For One’s subconscious, where he converses with a flame representing Yoichi. He mentions that Deku's last punch using the final embers of One For All woke up the last fragments of Yoichi.

All For One dismisses this, stating he only wants to see his brother's face. He yells for him not to leave him and says that Yoichi is his. Yoichi responds to him as he disappears, admitting he failed to guide his brother correctly in the past, but now, Midoriya is allowing both brothers to finally rest. All For One, in denial, screams that he won't allow it, professing his love and need for Yoichi by his side. Yoichi tells his brother it's time to pay for the crime of using so many people.

All the users of One For All, along with Shigaraki, emerge from the shadows. Together with Deku, they strike the vestige of All For One. At that moment, the vestige vanishes, and Deku's and Shigaraki's hands touch in the My Hero Academia Chapter 423 spoilers. Shigaraki confesses that he thought he had been completely consumed by All For One, but Nana's vestige connected with him, preventing his disappearance.

As All For One’s body crumbles, Shigaraki acknowledges that although he briefly regained his body, he failed to destroy anything. He admits that Deku was right; deep down, he was just a crying child, so he couldn't destroy Deku's hands. Deku responds, explaining that he kept fighting not just because he couldn't forgive Shigaraki but also because he wanted Shigaraki's sadness to end. He fought to stop Shigaraki because Shigaraki wanted to be stopped.

Before disappearing, Shigaraki asks Deku to tell Spinner that he fought to destroy until the end. Deku tells him that he managed to destroy what truly needed to be destroyed. Returning to the real world, the My Hero Academia Chapter 423 spoilers reveal that Shigaraki's body has been completely destroyed and turned to dust. Finally, the rain stops, and the sun begins to shine.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

