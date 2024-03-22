Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 SPOILERS OUT: Everything You Need To Know

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been waiting for insights into Kusakabe's showdown with Sukuna in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254, and recent leaks have definitely met these expectations. Scheduled for official release on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 16, the chapter continues the epic fight for the world.

In the previous chapter, we saw how Sukuna's admiration for Maki's Heavenly Restriction was overshadowed by his swift defeat of her. This compelled Kusakabe to intervene, even though he did not want to. Find out everything you need to know about the chapter's spoilers here.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254 begins with Kusakabe employing the New Shadow Style Simple Domain: Evening Moon Sword Drawing technique against Sukuna. Sukuna recognizes the technique, though Kusakabe manages to counter Sukuna's slashes using his katana within the domain, amplifying his cursed energy output and weakening Sukuna's techniques.

In his so-called 'Simple Domain,' Kusakabe can add a fully automatic system, impressing even Sukuna with his reflexes. However, Sukuna surprises him with another set of slashes, activated with motion and cursed energy. As the battle continues, Kusakabe expands the range of his Simple Domain to counter Sukuna's attacks.

In a flashback, Nanami and Mei Mei acknowledge Kusakabe's expertise and versatility in combat. Back in the present, Kusakabe's relentless barrage of attacks proves futile, as Sukuna ultimately shatters Kusakabe's katana. Kusakabe continues the fight with his fists, driven by his indebtedness to Principal Yaga. As he reflects on his motivations, he channels the Hazy Moon technique, forming an aura resembling his broken katana.

However, Sukuna effortlessly overpowers him, as the next page shows Kusakabe lying on the ground with his chest slashed fatally. Ui Ui immediately moves to save Kusakabe. As Ui Ui arrives, however, Sukuna anticipates his movements and promptly appears behind him. Miguel rescues Ui Ui in an instant and confronts Sukuna; where Sukuna says he doesn’t know him, and Miguel says the curse must live under a rock. The chapter ends with this conversation, along with a note from the editor at the end stating, “Miguel, the man who fought Gojo Satoru on equal footing, joins the fight!?”

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the fate of the world in Jujutsu Kaisen.