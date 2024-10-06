Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Call of the Night Manga Ending Ranked for 2024

In 2024, the conclusion of several beloved manga left fans with mixed emotions. As these stories reached their finales, the endings of Call of the Night, Jujutsu Kaisen, and My Hero Academia garnered varying reactions from readers. Some wrapped up with a satisfying conclusion, while others left their audience craving more closure. Here, we rank these three endings based on emotional impact, character development, and how well they stayed true to their core themes. Let’s explore which manga hit the mark and which ones fell short.

1. Call of the Night - Best of 2024

Call of the Night ends on a reflective note, staying true to its unique vibe. Kou and Nazuna’s journey culminates in an understanding that their bond goes beyond vampire and human dynamics. Kou, having sought escape in the thrill of nightlife, realizes that he doesn’t need to become a vampire to find meaning.

The ending focuses more on personal growth than finality, with both characters accepting their evolving relationship. There’s no clear-cut conclusion, but it leaves a sense of open possibilities, which fits the manga's laid-back and philosophical tone. Readers felt it was a satisfying, fitting end to the story.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen - Debatable

Jujutsu Kaisen concludes with a powerful but controversial finale in 2024. The climactic battle between Yuji, Sukuna, and Gojo takes center stage. After a fierce struggle, Sukuna is defeated, but the victory feels hollow. Some character arcs, like Megumi's and Yuta’s, remain unresolved, leaving fans disappointed.

The manga's dark tone stays consistent, but many felt the plot was rushed in the final chapters, missing emotional closure for key characters. Despite the intense action, the ending left too many questions hanging, making it a mixed experience for many fans.

3. My Hero Academia - Disappointing

My Hero Academia wraps up its long-running story with a grand final battle, but the ending is widely regarded as underwhelming. The battle between Deku and Shigaraki, meant to be the climax, drags on with too many side stories slowing it down.

Some heroes get redemption arcs, but the execution felt forced, especially with characters like Toga and Dabi. The pacing suffers, and by the time the dust settles, many fans feel exhausted rather than satisfied. The wrap-up lacks the emotional impact expected from such a long series, making it the least satisfying of the three.

These endings highlight how different series approached their finales, with Call of the Night delivering the most thoughtful closure, while Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia struggled to wrap up their sprawling stories effectively.

