Kengan Omega Chapter 251: Wulong To Train Ohma And Koga? Find Out The Release Date And More

In Kengan Omega Chapter 251, the narrative will be shifting towards Shen Wu-long's role as a coach, hinting at potential training sessions for Ohma and Ryuki. As they delve deeper into the Niko Style, alongside the looming confrontation with Shen Luohan adds layers of suspense. The Worm’s sinister machinations are still at large, so here’s a look at the release date and where to read the latest chapter, plus a glimpse into the thrilling plot ahead!

Release date and where to read

According to Comikey, the release of Kengan Omega Chapter 251 is set for February 28, 2024, at 12:00 PM JST, following the manga's regular weekly schedule. Ensure to check your local time zone for accurate release times.

Access the excitement of Kengan Omega Chapter 251 on Shogakukan's Ura Sunday or Comikey, the official platforms for accessing the latest manga releases. Subscription fees may apply, but the platforms offer unparalleled access to quality translations and updates.

Kengan Omega Chapter 251 expected plot

With Shen Wu-long taking on the role of a coach, we'll likely see more training sessions in Kengan Omega Chapter 251, particularly focusing on Koga and Ohma's improvement in the Niko Style. This could involve intense martial arts training and refining their techniques.

The revelation of Shen Luohan's involvement and his potential motives for targeting Shen Wu-long foreshadow a future confrontation between these characters. This could lead to a significant clash within the narrative, revealing more about The Worm's plans and the true extent of their influence in the following Kengan Omega chapters.

Advertisement

Kengan Omega Chapter 250 recap

Kengan Omega Chapter 250 picks up directly where its predecessor left off, with Kazuo still grappling with the shock of Shen Wulong's presence. Kaede takes the initiative to explain the situation to Ohma. Ryuki confronts Shen Wulong about the murder of his grandfather, Gaoh Mukaku. Wulong confirms the truth, yet Ryuki, grappling with conflicting emotions, expresses uncertainty about his feelings towards Wulong despite understanding his anger.

Wulong reassures Ryuki about the importance of free will. The conversation shifts to Shen Luohan and his sinister intentions, leading to Ohma and Ryuki expressing their distrust of him. Wulong reflects on the perceptions of him as a "monster" compared to the true malevolence embodied by Luohan. The discussion then veers towards the significance of "memories" passed down by Connectors, containing millennia of martial arts knowledge. Ohma and Ryuki express their determination to rely on their own strength rather than seek shortcuts.

Meanwhile, Narushima Koga returns, and Kazuo recovers from his shock. Wulong offers to coach Koga. Koga assumes the Niko Style stance and hits Wulong's hand. However, his attempt at executing the Ironbreaker punch is effortlessly intercepted by Wulong, highlighting the gap in their skill levels. Ohma decides to join, establishing his determination to grow stronger. Ohma adopts the Niko Style stance and delivers a powerful punch, impressing Wulong with his progress. Despite this, Ohma recognizes the vast disparity between his abilities and Wulong's. Under Wulong's guidance, Ohma refines his technique, unleashing a more powerful punch that shatters the window and astounds everyone in the room. Wulong encourages Ohma, and acknowledges his improvement.

Advertisement

As the chapter draws to a close, the stage is set for Ohma's continued growth and the daunting task of challenging the formidable Shen Wulong. For more updates on Kengan matches in Kengan Omega, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.