Kingdom Chapter 784: Will the Shin unit survive? Everything we know so far

Shin's unit decided that it was time to bring an end to Riboku's wrath. However, just as he was about to reach the man, it was found that he was has built an underground tunnel, leading his way. With thus, the soldiers will be entering a suicide mission. Here is all you need to know about the next outing so far!

Kingdom Chapter 784: Potential release date and where to read

The anticipated release date of Kingdom Chapter 784 would be January 7, 2024. All the chapters of the manga released in the Weekly Young Jump by Shueisha. After this, it comes out on the internet. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming Kingdom Chapter 784, the unexpected attack from the Kansaro Army has plunged the battlefield into chaos. Souou sama faces a critical decision, torn between responding to the dual threat from both outside and inside the gates or risking the army's collapse. The situation intensifies as General Denrimi strategizes to reinforce the rightwing Gyokuhou unit to counter the sealed Hishin unit.

As chaos reaches its peak, Shin boldly leads his unit towards Riboku, determined to take the formidable general's head. However, a twist unfolds as Karyoten discovers Riboku's cunning tactic—the utilization of an underground tunnel. This revelation instills fear in Shin, hinting at the imminent danger awaiting his unit.

Advertisement

In Chapter 784, the narrative might delve into the tactical challenges Shin faces in navigating the underground passage, testing the resilience of his unit. The plot could further explore how Souou sama grapples with the urgent need to address both external and internal threats. Unpredictable confrontations and strategic maneuvers could unfold, leaving readers on the edge of their seats as the battle for supremacy continues to escalate.

Kingdom Chapter 784: Previous chapter recap

Kingdom Chapter 783 started with the attack right from the Kansaro Army. It was a move that no one had been expecting. The news spread that the Kansaro Army had also brought their infantry behind their cavalry units. The army's call was that Souou sama should respond to both the outside and inside, or else, the army would fall then and there.

On the other side, General Denrimi was aiding to his wounds, and looking at the situation around. He comes to know that it was not just their unit, but they also sealed the Hishin unit of the right wing. With this, he came with the plan that it was time to reinforce the rightwing Gyokuhou part of the army. This was a spare unit that could help them out.

Advertisement

By the final act of the chapter, chaos was at its peak. And now, Shin was leading his unit directly toward Riboku so that they could take his head. But just as the soldiers were about to enter the gate, Karyoten found that Riboku was using the oldest trick in the book. There was an underground tunnel from where they would have to pass. This is the point where Shin gets scared. With this, the chapter bids its farewell. At last, all relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.