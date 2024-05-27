Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460: Potential Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More

In the previous chapter of Komi Can't Communicate, Komi and Rumiko set out on an acorn-gathering adventure, and Komi's official exact friend count was unveiled. Fans’ anticipation builds as she inches closer to her goal of 100 friends, now just three shy, and Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460 promises to be just as entertaining as the last. Don’t miss the chapter’s release. Find the potential release date, expected plot, and more here.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460: Potential release date and where to read

While not officially confirmed, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460 will likely be released on June 5, 2024, at 12 am JST due to a presumed break this week. In case of delay, the chapter should be available by June 12 at the latest.

Fans can stay updated using Tomohito Oda's X account, @ooodaaaatooo, for any schedule changes. Readers can re-engage with Komi's journey digitally solely on Viz Media's official website or locate the chapter in Shokugan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 28.

What to expect in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460?

With Komi's friend count just three away from her goal of 100, fans can expect another cheery and humorous adventure in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460. Following the series' tradition of spontaneous and unique encounters, Komi might find herself in an unexpected situation leading to a new friendship.

Additionally, as it's a special issue, the focus may shift to a lighthearted and comedic endeavor: a group dedicated to making Shousuke Komi laugh. Fans can anticipate some humorous antics and heartwarming moments with Komi and her friends in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 459 recap

Titled Gathering Acorns, Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 459 started with Manbagi Rumiko making a sudden and unexpected appearance in Komi Shouko's class. The spontaneous visit is accompanied by the somewhat childish request to go to the park with Rumiko to collect acorns. This catches the attention of Shouko's classmates, who wonder why they would do this in high school.

Curious and excited, Shouko agrees to Rumiko's invitation. As they walk to the park, Rumiko explains her reason for the outing. She shares that she saw a little girl collecting acorns earlier, and it piqued her interest. She explains that acorns, when polished, were almost like pearls on land, Shouko's eyes light up with excitement.

However, the narrator reveals that her real motive was simply to spend time with her best friend, as she was feeling bored and wanted some quality companionship. Upon arriving at the park in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 459, both girls enthusiastically immerse themselves in the activity.

They scavenge the park, searching high and low, and in the process, they bond while occasionally battling bugs. Rumiko arbitrarily comments on how acorns were like people in some aspects, and Komi agrees with her. Their search proved to be quite fruitful as they managed to collect a total of 97 acorns. This number coincidentally mirrors the exact number of friends Shouko has made so far.

After spending a delightful afternoon gathering acorns, Rumiko and Shouko decide to return the acorns back to the park, as acorns have nothing to do with friends in reality and may even have bugs in them. They leave the ‘high-grade’ acorns they collected on a tree stump and leave for home.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 459 concludes as Shouko arrives in her room with the narrator, revealing she kept her three favorite acorns as mementos of their outing. Shouko then places the three acorns on her bookshelf.

For more updates on Komi’s journey to a 100 friends in the Komi Can't Communicate manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

