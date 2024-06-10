Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461: Will Shosuke Finally Smile? Release Date, Where To Read And More

Chapter 460 offered fans a mix of humor and introspection as it revealed more about Komi Shosuke’s childhood and personality, leaving fans wanting more. With Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461 on the horizon with other details of Shosuke’s life, don’t miss the chapter as it releases and keep reading to get the release date, where to read, and more.

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461: Release date and where to read

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461 is scheduled for release on June 12, 2024, barring any unexpected setbacks. Should there be a delay, the chapter is anticipated to be accessible by June 19 at the latest.

Fans are encouraged to monitor Tomohito Oda's X account, @ooodaaaatooo, for any updates to the schedule. Readers can exclusively follow Komi's story digitally through Viz Media's official website or find Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461 in Shokugan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday Issue 29.

What to expect in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461?

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461 will likely see the mystery behind Shosuke's lost smile slowly unravel as Hitomi and Hayato visit the Komi household. With Hitomi's determination and Hayato's insight into Shosuke's past, there's a possibility for a heartfelt conversation between the two childhood friends.

Hitomi and Shosuke will likely get closer through this event as well. Fans can expect Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 461 to have some more humorous attempts from Hitomi to make Shosuke laugh. Additionally, Komi Shoko may also make an appearance in this chapter, and the siblings may share some touching moments.

Advertisement

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460 recap

Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460 is titled Make-Shousuke-Laugh Attack and begins with a flashback to the childhood of the Komi siblings. When Komi Shoko was 5, and Komi Shosuke was 4, Shosuke is depicted as a carefree, extroverted child who smiled all the time.

Their mother comments that Shosuke takes after her, while Shoko resembles their father in demeanor. As the siblings grow up, Shosuke is shown to suddenly lose his constant smile, becoming stoic at age 13. At present, at Kisai High School in the morning, Tadano Hitomi gathers a group of second-year students and declares a 'Make-Shousuke-Laugh Attack.'

She faces resistance from Katai Ai and the Pro-Cool Shosuke Extremists in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460, who believe Shosuke's lack of smile adds to his cool persona. However, Hitomi manages to convince them by asking if they ever wished to see Shosuke smile, to which they all enthusiastically agree. Shosuke, standing to the side, hears everything with his usual impassive expression.

Advertisement

As the school day ends, the group has made no progress in making Shosuke laugh. Undeterred, Hitomi organizes a skit called ‘Convenience Store’ with Ai and other classmates. The skit proves to be hilarious, and the group erupts in laughter, but Shosuke remains unfazed. Refusing to give up, Hitomi starts doing impressions of their teachers.

Shosuke listens attentively but still doesn't laugh. Later, on his way home, Shosuke recalls the day's events, and a tiny hint of a smile seems to appear on his face. However, it quickly vanishes when he encounters Mizuhara Hayato, an old classmate from elementary school. Ignoring Hayato's attempts to talk to him, Shosuke walks on.

Hitomi suddenly appears and asks if Hayato is Shosuke's friend. Confused, Hayato responds that he kind of is. Hitomi calls after Shosuke in Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460, but he continues walking away. Hitomi then wonders aloud if Shosuke doesn't clean his ears, to which Hayato, puzzled, thinks that Hitomi is weird.

Advertisement

Hayato confesses that he wanted to catch up with Shosuke and believes he might be the reason Shosuke stopped smiling. Komi Can't Communicate Chapter 460 ends with Hitomi inviting Hayato to Shosuke's house, while the narrator reveals that Shosuke cleans his ears every day.

For more updates on Shosuke smile returning in the Komi Can't Communicate manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.