Love Live! Nijigasaki Movie Unveils Teaser Trailer for Chapter 1; Deets INSIDE

As big of a franchise Love Live has been over the years, fans cannot seem to get enough of the show. With this, the series is set to line up an all-new movie within the format. This happens to be Love Live! Nijigasaki Movie. This week, the makers brought in a new teaser for the film. With this, other updates are also presented to the fans. Here is all you need to know about the new outing.

Love Live! Nijigasaki Movie: New Teaser Trailer OUT

It was from the official Twitter account, now X, of Love Live staff that the update came into the public domain. A 30-second teaser trailer was released for the fans, along with the other details of the cast and staff members in line.

The teaser presents only a few clips from the upcoming movie. Not a lot has been revealed from the makers' end so far. However, it is expected that more promotional material will be revealed as the movie nears the release date. Here is the new teaser: