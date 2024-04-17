Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 will air on Sunday, April 21, 2024, on MBS, TBS, and other affiliated networks in Japan. It will also be exclusively available on Hulu and Disney+ for international fans with English subtitles. In the previous episode, Kyoichiro revealed Mutusmi Yozakura's lifeline status to Taiyo Asano, who is assigned to protect her from an assassin.

Mission Yozakura Family episode 3 release date and where to watch

Mission: Yozakura Family is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira. It has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine since August 2019, with its chapters collected in 23 tankōbon volumes as of April 2024.

The series follows Taiyo Asano, a boy who lost his family in a car crash. His childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura, is his only comfort in life. However, things change for Taiyo again when he discovers that his vice-principal is not only Mutsumi's older brother but also comes from a family of spies. After a fight involving the Yozakura family, Taiyo becomes Mutsumi's husband, and in order to protect her, he must become a spy himself.

According to the anime's site, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 will be released on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 5 pm JST in Japan. Due to the differences in time zones, global fans can watch the episode at the following times:

Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 - 1 am

Central Standard Time Sunday, April 21 - 3 am

Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 - 4 am

Brazil Standard Time Sunday, April 21 - 5 am

British Summer Time Sunday, April 21 - 9 am

Central European Summer Time Sunday, April 21 - 10 am

Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 21 - 1:30 pm

Philippines Standard Time Sunday, April 21 - 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time Sunday, April 21 - 6:30 pm

Anime fans in the US can watch Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 on Hulu after Japan's airing, but a subscription is required. Alternatively, fans in select countries can stream it on Disney+.

Episode 2 recap and what to expect from Episode 3

In episode 2, Taiyo Asano recalls the events of the previous day and his engagement with Mutsumi. Kyoichiro surprises Taiyo with the infamous Yozakura wake-up call, and Mutsumi prepares Taiyo's lunch bag and uniform. On her cue, the ace spy grabs Taiyo with spider strings and jumps out of the window, carrying his sister.

Taiyo's house blows up. Kyoichiro reveals Mutsumi Yozakura is the tenth head of the Yozakura family and recounts their family history, explaining that every generation has someone born without superhuman abilities.

Although they don't have powers, their offspring are endowed with incredible skills. Mutsumi is one such person. Kyoichiro states that his sister, Mutsumi Yozakura, is the lifeline of his family and can ensure the continuity of the Yozakura talent.

He also tells Taiyo that Mutsumi will lead the family one day. As such, she must live an everyday life and acquire information about the outside world. Yet, that exposure makes her vulnerable to those who want the Yozakura family's fall.

Suddenly, the episode shows a few vehicles chasing them. However, Kyoichiro, with his expert skills, obliterates them. Following that, he assigns Taiyo to protect his sister from the bomber assassin for a day until he gets back from his duty.

At school, Taiyo vigilantly looks out for Mutsumi Yozakura. However, he passes out when his classmates approach him for small talk. The next moment, he wakes up at Kyoichiro's office in the school, with Mutsumi beside him. Taiyo notices a bomb planted on the ceiling.

He quickly shields his friend and realizes that a bomb has been planted on his jacket as well. Seeing no other option left, Taiyo jumps out of the window to save Mutsumi. At that moment, Kyoichiro arrives and grabs Taiyo with his spider strings. He tells the protagonist that although he hates him, he won't let a family member die.

After safely pulling Taiyo up, Kyoichiro notices Kengo and Nanao arriving at the office and capturing the bomber, Tamaya. Although he begs for mercy, Kyoichiro hurls the bomb at him.

Since the latest episode covered chapter 2 from Hitsuji Gondaira's original manga series and included anime-original content, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 3 will likely adapt the following one or two chapters. The episode may also contain anime-original scenes.

Fans can expect episode 3 to show Taiyo Asano beginning his training at the Yozakura household. He will go to certain lengths to protect Mutsumi. Undoubtedly, the next episode will not only showcase Taiyo's determination but also highlight the Yozakura siblings' harsh training methods.

