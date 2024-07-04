Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Rudeus Marry Roxy?

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 has finally come to an end with the premiere of Episode 24. The ending concluded with Rudues aka Rudy’s homecoming back to Ranoa after his university adventures. However this time, the reunion is a bit dismal.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is based on the Japanese light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shirokata. The second season of Mushoku Tensei saw Rudy attend University, reunite with a childhood friend, and get married, among other things.

Mushoku Tensei is one of the more popular mangas, having sold over 13 million copies, as of June 2023. The anime television series was produced by Studio Bind. A third season of Mushoku Tensei has been announced as well.

Here’s a look at everything that happened in the finale of Mushoku Tensei Season 2.

Rudy’s Return in Mushoku Tensei Season 2

In the finale of Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Rudy decides to go back home with his mother, Zenith, and Roxy to inform his siblings of the news of their father’s death. Rudy’s siblings, Norn and Aisha are heartbroken over the news of Paul’s death, but Rudy is yet to drop another bombshell.

Rudeus tells his pregnant wife Sylphiette, about his desire to make Roxy, his second wife. This does not go well with Norn, but to everyone’s surprise, Sylphiette accepts Roxy, citing, that she was aware of Rudy’s weird fantasies. This was probably one of the more controversial moments in the entire series.

Rudy also welcomes his first child with Sylphiette, Lucy Greyrat into the family. The episode ends with Rudy visiting his father’s grave and paying his respects.

Mushoku Tensei Season 3 expectations

With Rudeus now becoming the man of the house, he will have a lot of responsibilities but can he keep his weird tendencies to himself? Season 2 saw the most mature version of Rudy, which was evident when he shed tears as he held his daughter. Also, the monologue he had when he was at his father’s grave.

One thing that fans were wondering was what happened to Eris. With many arcs from the manga still left to be adapted, we expect her to return to Mushoku Tensei. An official release date for Mushoku Tensei Season 3 is not out as of yet. Stay tuned for more.

