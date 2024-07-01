Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 Renewed; Everything We Know So Far

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is set to return for its third season, following its second season. The series, which has been a hit since 2021, has been known for its heartbreak, character development, and stunning animation. The new season will adapt the highly anticipated Turning Point 4 arc, adding to the series' popularity. The anime television series adaptation is produced by Studio Bind.

The series is about a jobless overweight man who dies after having a withdrawn life and reincarnates in a fantasy world while keeping his memories of his previous life, determined to enjoy his new life without regrets under the name Rudeus Greyrat.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been renewed for season 3

With the release of episode #24 of Mushoku Tensei season 2, the official X account of the series confirmed that season 3 was in production with a short teaser video. No other details were revealed, but it is easy to predict when and how long the sequel will span based on already available information.

The season aired for two cours, which began on Tokyo MX on July 2, 2023, and continued on Crunchyroll from April to June, 2024, with the first half broadcasting on other networks.

Season 3 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is expected to be released next year or early 2026. Furthermore, each season had 24 episodes so the same could happen again. However, the length of the upcoming arc may change this trend. Fans of Rudeus, Sylphiette, and Roxy can be relieved as more information will be released in due time.

Hiroki Hirano replaced Manabu Okamoto as the director at Studio Bind for the first cours, and Ryōsuke Shibuya is the director for the second cours. Toshiya Ono also replaced Okamoto as the series script supervisor for the second season. Sanae Shimada and Yoshiko Saitō were the new character designers.

Masakazu Miyake returns as the sole art director listed, and Makiko Doi returns as the sole color key artist listed. The returning staff also includes compositing director of photography Shinji Tonsho, editor Akinori Mishima, sound director Jin Aketagawa, sound effects artist Tsutomu Ueno, and musical composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa. EGG FIRM is producing it and rock band Hitorie performs the opening theme song On the Frontline.

About Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation

The story follows a 34-year-old Japanese NEET, Rudeus Greyrat, is evicted from his home by his siblings after his parents' deaths. After self-introspection, he realizes his life is pointless but intercepts a truck heading towards teenagers and saves one before dying.

Awakened in a baby's body, Rudeus realizes he has been reincarnated into a world of sword and sorcery, discarding his past identity. He becomes highly skilled at magic due to inherited affinity and early training. Rudeus becomes a student of demon magician Roxy Migurdia, a friend to demihuman Sylphiette, and a magic teacher to noble heiress Eris Boreas Greyrat.

As Rudeus finally feels like he has found his place in the world, a major magical catastrophe destroys his nation, teleporting and stranding hundreds of thousands of people far from home‚ some into dangerous places or situations, resulting in their deaths due to murder, war, execution, monster attack, or exposure to the elements. Stranded practically on the other side of the world in a foreign land, Rudeus resolves to escort Eris home with aid by a befriended strong warrior named Ruijerd Superdia.

During his thousands-of-miles-long journey, Rudeus is contacted by a mysterious being, the Man-God, who gives him questionable advice for an unknown agenda. After three years of struggle, including being defeated by a mighty world-class warrior named Orsted, Rudeus successfully escorts Eris home to the remains of his shattered homeland. Unfortunately, political events and a personal misunderstanding with Eris ultimately leave Rudeus heartbroken.

Rudeus, who becomes impotent after the incident with Eris, enrolls in Ranoa Magic University under the Man-God's advice. He reunites with Sylphiette, who heals his impotence, and they marry. Rudeus then rejoins his father's quest to save his mother, ignoring the Man-God's advice and reuniting with Roxy.

A dying future version warns Rudeus that the Man-God will cause the deaths of everyone he cares about. To appease the Man-God, Rudeus attempts to kill Orsted, but offers his allegiance in exchange for his family's protection. Rudeus takes Eris as his third wife after a reconciliation.

The series continues with story arcs focusing on Rudeus' work with Orsted, his daily life, and his growing family. After a failed attack, the Man-God schemes against Rudeus's descendants. Rudeus lives peacefully until his natural death at 74.

