Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 19: On Break; Hiatus Explained

Studio’s Bind adaptation of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is currently in the second part of the second season. The sequel officially premiered in the Summer 2023 anime season, took a two-season break and began second cour this April.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is set to begin its next major arc, but the anime will take a break before starting. In the latest episode, Rudeus realizes that his current plan to save his mother Zenith is not going smoothly. After considering leaving his family behind, Rudeus decides to undertake a new mission, marking the start of an intense new arc in the second season.

Mushoki Tensei season 2 to take a break

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will begin a Zenith rescue mission arc with Episode 19 airing on May 26th in Japan. The anime will take a break for the week of May 19th for a special program featuring the cast, but it's yet to be announced if this program will be available outside of Japan. The Teleportation Labyrinth Arc will begin with Episode 19 in Japan.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Episode 19 is titled Desert Journey. The episode will then be made available for streaming with Crunchyroll soon after, and fans can currently catch up with all of the episodes from the first two seasons of the series there in the meantime during this brief break from new episodes.

As for what to expect from the anime overall, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is teased as such:

"A 34-year-old virgin loser is kicked out of his home by his family and realized that his life is completely over. As he regrets wasting his life, a truck runs him over and he died. When he wakes up, he's in a world of sword and sorcery! Reborn as a baby named Rudeus, he decides that this time, he'll live a life he won't regret. Using his knowledge from his past life, he quickly develops a talent for magic, and is given a small girl as a tutor. He also meets a beautiful quarter-elf with emerald green hair. The new life he always wanted is about to begin. A fantasy story about living the life you've always wanted begins here!"

The first season of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation aired in 2 split cours during Winter 2021 and Fall 2021 seasons and had 23 episodes. The anime is based on a light novel by Rifujin na Magonote with Shirotaka’s illustrations. A manga adaptation is currently ongoing, along with 2 spin-offs: Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious and the the Eris spin-off.

Seven Seas is publishing the light novel in English and describes the plot as, "Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he’s hit rock-bottom—just as he’s hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He’s going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime!"

A brief about Mushoki Tensei Jobless Reincarnation

The anime adaptation of Mushoki Tensei Jobless Reincarnation received positive responses from both critics and audiences, having considered one of the best anime of 2021.

At the Anime Trending Awards, the series receives 18 nominations in total, with seven wins. It receives four nominations, including Best Fantasy category thrice in three consecutive years, at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Wiriting for the first season, Irfan Ghani Muhammad from Universitas Kiai Haji Achmad Siddiq Jember noticed Mushoku Tensei often tests Rudeus' morality from different point of views.

His fears of the outside world change when Roxy starts training him and takes him through a ride across the town which changes the protagonist's point of view of how society works. The scholar mentions Roxy's character faces a similar arc due to her differences from her people.

HITC found the anime properly followed the novel's narrative, most importantly Rudeus' coming-of-age story, which appealed to the audience. Comic Book Resources saw the focus on Rudeus' emotions as what marks the series a major departure from other isekai storylines.

The early episodes of the second season earned controversial responses due to the more miserable portrayal of Rudeus while highlighting a decrease in the animation values. Positive response focused on how more depth was given to Rudeus as he was now alone and tried interacting with new characters.

ALSO READ: Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation: Worst Things That Rudeus Has Done Through The Story