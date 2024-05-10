Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation: Worst Things That Rudeus Has Done Through The Story

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is a story about a jobless overweight man who dies after having a withdrawn life and reincarnates in a fantasy world while keeping his memories of his previous life, determined to enjoy his new life without regrets under the name Rudeus Greyrat.

Rudeus is a character with flaws and has done some really morally questionable things. The protagonist's journey through various lives, starting with a traumatic one, includes moments of growth but also moral ambiguity. Despite his efforts to change, Rudeus still resorts to perverted actions when given the chance.

Rudeus, despite some fans' dislike, is an intriguing character who reflects the struggles of certain individuals with constant thoughts of degeneracy. He has made some of the worst things during his journey through Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation.

Here are all the terrible things he has done in the anime:

Rudeus hurt Sara's feelings

Rudeus decides to move north after Eris's disappearance and meets members of Counter Arrow guild. They get along well, except for Sara, his age. They go on missions together, but Sara gets lost. Rudeus saves her and they share a genuine connection. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

They get closer as time passes, and eventually decide to sleep together. At that point, though, Rudeus discovers he has erectile dysfunction, and things become awkward between them. After a night out filled with drinking, Rudeus begins to shoot his mouth off, talking about how he prefers women with more curves to Sara’s child-like build anyway.

Advertisement

Hearing it all, she proceeds to slap him, and then tells him to disappear from her life while weeping. Rudeus felt so guilty that he almost took his life on the spot, and was saved only by the intervention of Soldat.

Rudeus stole Roxy's underwear

Rudeus was a perverted individual with a middle-aged NEET mind, and initially targeted Roxy Migurdia, a demon who taught him magic. He stole her undergarments and treated them as holy relics, claiming to be the pioneer of the Faith of Roxy, the first Roxyite. His perverted tendencies were evident even as a child.

Rudeus keeps the panties in a sacred box and brings them out to feel them once in a while. Although this is not normal behavior by any means, it is one of the few things that keeps Rudeus going.

Rudeus' constant act of voyeurism

Rudeus' character is known for his inappropriate behavior towards women and is often portrayed as righteous, but the story delves into his internal struggles and the complexities of human nature, rather than condoning his actions. Eris and Roxy have been at the receiving end of his assaults several times. Although they have grown accustomed to it and even developed feelings for him towards the end, it still does not justify the fact that Rudeus likes to exploit women.

Rudeus undressed Sylphie during their bath

Rudeus' wrongdoings include assuming Sylphie was a boy due to her lack of feminine features. After practicing magic, they got caught in rain and were asked to take a hot bath to prevent colds. This incident highlights Rudeus's mistake in assuming Sylphie was a girl.

He tried to get Sylphie to undress several times, thinking she was a boy. Despite her objections, he forcefully does it for her and realizes his mistake. This violation of privacy wouldn't have been acceptable no matter what Sylphie's gender was she didn't want to undress in front of him, but he forced her, and Sylphie broke down in tears.

Kidnapping and harrasment

Zanoba Shirone informs Rudeus about Linia and Pursena's destruction of his Roxy doll after losing a wager. They attempt to teach a lesson, but Rudeus provokes a fight, knocks them out, and ties them up before moving them to his room.

Advertisement

Pursena was not left out either. Immediately after the two woke up, Rudeus thought it would be a good idea to grope Pursena without her consent, in an attempt to check if he still suffered from erectile dysfunction. He proceeded to keep them there for a whole day without any food or water until he figured out a suitable punishment for them with the help of Fitz.

ALSO READ: Most Anticipated Anime Movies of 2024 ft. Haikyu! and Bocchi the Rock!