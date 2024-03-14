My Deer Friend Nokotan Anime: Summer Premiere Date, Cast And More Explored Amid Wit Studio's Announcement

Twin Engine just announced that an anime based on Oshioshio’s My Deer Friend Nokotan will be coming out in July. The announcement also included the fact that the anime will be produced by Wit Studio along with a visual, a promotional video, and some other details. Oshioshi’s manga started serializing in Shonen Magazine Edge back in 2019, but moved to Magazine Pocket later as Magazine Edge stopped publishing. The manga currently has four volumes with a fifth coming out in May. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming anime adaptation.

When is My Deer Friend Nokotan anime coming out?

Twin Engine’s announcement on 13th March revealed that the anime adaptation of My Deer Friend Nokotan is coming out on 7th July 2024, Sunday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. The anime will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS NTV.

The anime will be directed by Masahiko Ohta while Ayumu Tsujimura will be designing the characters. The script and writing of the adaptation will be supervised by Takashi Aoshima with Yasuhiro Misawa composing the series’ music.

The cast of the upcoming series has also been announced and it was revealed that Megumi Han, who gave the voice to the Oshi No Ko anime’s Kana Arima, will also be the voice behind the main character of the series, Noko Shikanoko, also known as Nokotan. Torako Koshi, who is another central character, will be voiced by Saki Fujita. Other voice actors of the series include Rui Tanabe as Anko Koshi, and Fuka Izumi as Meme Bashame, with Kosuke Toriumi narrating the series.

Other details of My Deer Friend Nokotan anime

A promotional video for the upcoming My Deer Friend Nokotan was also released by the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The trailer perfectly captured the bizarre nature of the story and combined it with some hilarious imagery which is perfect for the comical nature of the plot. It also perfectly captured the nature of Torako Koshi, a delinquent turned perfect girl, and the weird but friendly Nokotan, the girl with antlers.

Other than the promotional video, a visual was also released on the anime’s X account and it included all the main characters of the anime, Torako Koshi, Noko Shikanoko, Torako’s younger sister Anko Koshi, and the free-spirited Meme Bashame. Oshioshio also released a visual illustration to celebrate the anime’s announcement. His illustration depicted Nokotan and Torako. A comment by the mangaka was also released by the official X account of the anime where Oshioshio thanked his fans and everyone that supported him and his work, especially expressing his gratitude to the anime’s staff.

The story of the My Deer Friend Nokotan manga revolves around a girl named Torako Koshi, who used to be a delinquent, but turned her life around and became a perfect girl who is extremely popular in school. But when Nokotan, and mysterious and weird girl with antlers, shows up to her school, it turns out that she also knows about Torako’s past, which turns her life upside down. The story features some absurd and fantastical comedy that fans really love.

