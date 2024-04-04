My Hero Academia Chapter 419: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect, And More

Deku delved into Tomaru Shigaraki's mind in search of Shimura Tenko's last chapter, only to face all of Tenko's traumatic memories. Deku held onto little Tenko despite his arms decaying, and fans saw images of Tenko's father, Kotaru, appear alongside several secrets Tenko never knew.

With All for One's vestige now having swallowed up Shigaraki, only the next chapter can tell if Deku will ever truly be able to save Tenko. Keep reading to find out the release date and more of My Hero Academia Chapter 419 so you don't miss all the action when it's out.

My Hero Academia Chapter 419: Release date and where to read

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 will be released on April 8, 2024, at 12 AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on April 7, 2024, around 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET for most countries. Please note that the exact release times can vary due to differences in individual time zones. Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 419 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s Manga Plus website, and the Shonen Jump Plus app.

What to expect in My Hero Academia Chapter 419

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 will likely focus on the battle against All for One and whether or not Shigaraki can make his own decisions and not continue down the path of hate and villainy. When the battle reaches its climax, the chapter will possibly reveal whether Shigaraki chooses to fight against All for One and team up with Izuku.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 419, with All For One's resurgence, an antagonist overshadows Shigaraki has appeared, as the potential ultimate antagonist of the series. Considering Deku's current Quirkless state, the only real way to win will be for Shigaraki to switch sides.

My Hero Academia Chapter 418 recap

In My Hero Academia Chapter 418, Izuku delves into Tenko's memories, witnessing the traumatic events of his past. He sees Tenko crying as his quirk Decay manifests, crumbling away his dog. Recognizing the pivotal moment, Izuku steps in, intending to confront Tenko. Despite his arms decaying, Izuku refuses to let go, driven by empathy for Tenko's pain.

As Tenko questions Izuku's actions, Izuku explains that he saw Tenko crying and wants to help him. However, Tenko rejects Izuku's gesture, overwhelmed by self-hatred and confusion. Despite Tenko's emotional turmoil, Izuku persists, recalling moments of support from his friends. Eventually, Tenko relents, but Izuku's arms are decayed in the process.

Tenko reminisces about his childhood, where he was encouraged to become a hero but now embraces his role as a villain. As Tomura emerges, embodying his villainous persona, supporters rally behind him, urging his victory over Izuku. Meanwhile, mysterious memories of Kotaro, Tenko's father, surface, raising questions about his identity.

Suddenly, All For One's vestige resurfaces, mocking Tomura's weakness and lack of agency. Swallowing Tomura, All For One asserts control, highlighting Tomura's lifelong lack of autonomy. As the chapter ends, Tomura's fate hangs in the balance, manipulated by All For One's influence.

