Hospital Playlist star Kim Dae Myung to lead upcoming legal drama The Art of Negotiation alongside Lee Je Hoon; report

Kim Dae Myung who captivated audiences with his lead role in the hit medical drama Hospital Playlist has been reported to lead an upcoming legal drama.

Kim Dae Myung might be leading a new legal drama The Art of Negotiation alongside Lee Je Hoon according to various reports. However, no confirmation has come yet but the expectations will be high to see their bromance in the drama.

Kim Dae Myung is reported to lead a new legal drama alongside Lee Je Hoon

Kim Dae Myung received a lot of recognition and love for his lead role as Yang Seok Hyung in the popular medical K-drama Hospital Playlist. His role as an obstetrics and gynecology doctor and professor won many hearts. Meanwhile, his love story with Ahn Eun Jin was also loved by fans worldwide.

On May 14, 2024, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Kim Dae Myung will reportedly lead an upcoming legal drama The Art of Negotiation. The Hospital Playlist actor will lead the legal drama alongside Taxi Driver star Lee Je Hoon.

The Art of Negotiation is an upcoming drama from JTBC and will probably air on the weekends. The drama is set to be directed by the Something in The Rain director Ahn Pan Seok and will be written by Lee Seung Young. The storyline is set to follow negotiations, acquisition, and merger deals between companies. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Dae Myung will be seen playing a lawyer Oh Soon Young and Lee Je Hoon will be a negotiation expert, Yoon Joo No. Kim Dae Myung and Lee Je Hoon’s bromance will be the biggest highlights to look forward to in the drama.

Who is Kim Dae Myung?

Kim Dae Myung is a South Korean actor who is known for acting in movies and dramas who first began acting in theaters. His breakthrough role was in the drama Misaeng: Incomplete Life which aired in 2014.

Kim Dae Myung’s role in Hospital Playlist garnered him immense love and recognition across borders as well. His other noted films include The Golden Holiday, Alienoid, and Golden Slumber. He will be soon appearing in the upcoming mystery K-drama Light Shop alongside Ju Ji Hoon and Park Bo Young.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Chief Detective 1958 starring Lee Je Hoon: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast, and more