9 must-watch Vikrant Massey movies that are absolute gems
Vikrant Massey movies are truly gems, and it's undeniable. He has delivered some of the best performances, winning the hearts of audiences everywhere.
Vikrant Massey movies exude purity, drawing viewers deeply into the narrative. His name is synonymous with remarkable talent and adaptability. As a critically acclaimed actor, he has established himself as a prominent figure in Bollywood, serving as an inspiration for aspiring performers.
He has collaborated with prominent celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Bobby Deol. Vikrant Massey movie list is extensive and includes numerous notable works. Take a look at some of Vikrant Massey movie below!
9 top films of Vikrant Massey that are unmissable
12th Fail
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi
Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra
IMDB Rating: 8.9/10
Movie Genre: Drama
Release year: 2023
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
It's hard to believe that you wouldn't think of Vikrant Massey when you hear 12th Fail. The film stands as one of his finest works. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.
Mirzapur
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal
Director: Mihir Desai
IMDB Rating: 8.5/10
Movie Genre: Crime, Action, Drama
Release year: 2018
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Speaking of Vikrant's performances, his portrayal of Bablu Pandit in the crime thriller web series Mirzapur, streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, remains unforgettable. It stands as one of the most popular crime web series in India. Vikrant was prominently featured in the show's first season.
Haseen Dillruba
Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane
Director: Vinil Mathew
IMDB Rating: 6.9/10
Movie Genre: Romance, Drama, Suspense, Thriller
Release year: 2021
Where to watch: Netflix
Vikrant Massey movie list is incomplete without Haseen Dillruba. In the romantic thriller movie, Vikrant mesmerized viewers with his exceptional portrayal of Rishab Saxena, a husband determined to safeguard his wife amidst challenges. Alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane, the film is replete with numerous unexpected developments. Massey, as always dependable, reaffirms his reputation as an outstanding performer in this production.
Chhapaak
Cast: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Laxmi Agarwal
Director:
IMDB Rating: 5.4/10
Movie Genre: Biography, Drama, Crime Fiction
Release year: 2020
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In Meghna Gulzar's biographical drama, Vikrant Massey portrays Amol, a staunch advocate for acid attack survivor Malti (Deepika Padukone). The film depicts the real-life journey of a survivor of acid attack, showcasing Malti's courageous fight for justice and recovery. Massey's performance beautifully complements her arduous journey.
Broken But Beautiful
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, Sidharth Shukla
Director: Santosh Singh
IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
Movie Genre: Romance, Drama
Release year: 2018
Where to watch: Zee 5
Vikrant was cast in the first two seasons of the romantic web series, both of which garnered immense popularity with the audience, showcasing his acting skills. His depiction of Veer in the series is enthralling, skillfully portraying the intricacies of love, grief, and yearning.
Lootera
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey
Director:Vikramaditya Motwane
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama
Release year: 2013
Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Vikramaditya Motwane's period romance Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vikrant Massey, draws inspiration from O. Henry's short story The Last Leaf. and features Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vikrant Massey. Vikrant was seen in the role of Devdas Mukherjee, the friend of the protagonist.
Love Hostel
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol
Director: Shanker Raman
IMDB Rating: 5.9/10
Movie Genre: Action, Romance, Drama, Suspense
Release year: 2022
Where to watch: Zee 5
Love Hostel stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles as Ahmed Shaukeen and Jyoti Dilawar, respectively. The film revolves around this inter-faith couple targeted by a skilled hitman portrayed by Bobby Deol. Vikrant's portrayal of Ahmed received widespread critical acclaim. The actor delivered a compelling performance highlighting his skill in portraying intense emotions and steadfast resolve.
Dil Dhadakne Do
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma
Director: Zoya Akhtar
IMDB Rating: 7/10
Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance
Release year: 2015
Where to watch: Netflix
In Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do, Vikrant portrayed Rana Khanna, a youthful romantic striving to maintain his love despite parental disapproval. He infused the character with both charm and vulnerability, delivering a memorable performance. He shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the film.
A Death In The Gunj
Cast: Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey
Director: Konkona Sen Sharma
IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
Movie Genre: Drama, Suspense, Thriller, Mystery
Release year: 2016
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Konkona Sensharma's directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj, he gave a performance that defined his career. Vikrant Massey's portrayal of Shutu, a delicate individual navigating the intricacies of family relationships, exemplifies subtlety at its finest.
With an impressive portfolio spanning diverse genres and characters, Vikrant Massey has firmly established himself as one of Bollywood's most captivating actors. Vikrant Massey films are a testament to his versatility and unwavering dedication to his craft. As he continues to grace the silver screen with his talent, audiences can eagerly anticipate more memorable roles and remarkable performances from this exceptional actor.
