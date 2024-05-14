9 must-watch Vikrant Massey movies that are absolute gems

Vikrant Massey movies exude purity, drawing viewers deeply into the narrative. His name is synonymous with remarkable talent and adaptability. As a critically acclaimed actor, he has established himself as a prominent figure in Bollywood, serving as an inspiration for aspiring performers.

He has collaborated with prominent celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Bobby Deol. Vikrant Massey movie list is extensive and includes numerous notable works. Take a look at some of Vikrant Massey movie below!

9 top films of Vikrant Massey that are unmissable

12th Fail

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

IMDB Rating: 8.9/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

It's hard to believe that you wouldn't think of Vikrant Massey when you hear 12th Fail. The film stands as one of his finest works. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail revolves around the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Mirzapur

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Action, Drama

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking of Vikrant's performances, his portrayal of Bablu Pandit in the crime thriller web series Mirzapur, streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, remains unforgettable. It stands as one of the most popular crime web series in India. Vikrant was prominently featured in the show's first season.

Haseen Dillruba

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

Director: Vinil Mathew

IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama, Suspense, Thriller

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Netflix

Vikrant Massey movie list is incomplete without Haseen Dillruba. In the romantic thriller movie, Vikrant mesmerized viewers with his exceptional portrayal of Rishab Saxena, a husband determined to safeguard his wife amidst challenges. Alongside Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane, the film is replete with numerous unexpected developments. Massey, as always dependable, reaffirms his reputation as an outstanding performer in this production.

Chhapaak

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Laxmi Agarwal

Director:

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Biography, Drama, Crime Fiction

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Meghna Gulzar's biographical drama, Vikrant Massey portrays Amol, a staunch advocate for acid attack survivor Malti (Deepika Padukone). The film depicts the real-life journey of a survivor of acid attack, showcasing Malti's courageous fight for justice and recovery. Massey's performance beautifully complements her arduous journey.

Broken But Beautiful

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethi, Sidharth Shukla

Director: Santosh Singh

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Zee 5

Vikrant was cast in the first two seasons of the romantic web series, both of which garnered immense popularity with the audience, showcasing his acting skills. His depiction of Veer in the series is enthralling, skillfully portraying the intricacies of love, grief, and yearning.

Lootera

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Vikrant Massey

Director:Vikramaditya Motwane

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Vikramaditya Motwane's period romance Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vikrant Massey, draws inspiration from O. Henry's short story The Last Leaf. and features Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Vikrant Massey. Vikrant was seen in the role of Devdas Mukherjee, the friend of the protagonist.

Love Hostel

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol

Director: Shanker Raman

IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

Movie Genre: Action, Romance, Drama, Suspense

Release year: 2022

Where to watch: Zee 5

Love Hostel stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles as Ahmed Shaukeen and Jyoti Dilawar, respectively. The film revolves around this inter-faith couple targeted by a skilled hitman portrayed by Bobby Deol. Vikrant's portrayal of Ahmed received widespread critical acclaim. The actor delivered a compelling performance highlighting his skill in portraying intense emotions and steadfast resolve.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Vikrant Massey, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma

Director: Zoya Akhtar

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Netflix

In Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do, Vikrant portrayed Rana Khanna, a youthful romantic striving to maintain his love despite parental disapproval. He infused the character with both charm and vulnerability, delivering a memorable performance. He shared the screen with Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra in the film.

A Death In The Gunj

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey

Director: Konkona Sen Sharma

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Suspense, Thriller, Mystery

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Konkona Sensharma's directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj, he gave a performance that defined his career. Vikrant Massey's portrayal of Shutu, a delicate individual navigating the intricacies of family relationships, exemplifies subtlety at its finest.

With an impressive portfolio spanning diverse genres and characters, Vikrant Massey has firmly established himself as one of Bollywood's most captivating actors. Vikrant Massey films are a testament to his versatility and unwavering dedication to his craft. As he continues to grace the silver screen with his talent, audiences can eagerly anticipate more memorable roles and remarkable performances from this exceptional actor.

