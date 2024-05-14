Viral Hit Episode 6: New Video Editor Joins Team; Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Viral Hit finally saw the aftermath of Hobin's tumultuous journey, focusing on his relentless pursuit of redemption and the arduous path toward becoming a NewTuber. From the ashes of humiliation, Hobin went through a transformative training arc, preparing himself for a beatdown against his nemesis, Pakgo, and the opportunity to reclaim his honor.

Now, with Viral Hit episode 6 on the horizon, fans brace themselves for fresh twists and revelations that promise to keep them on the edge of their seats. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming episode, from the release date to the expected plot and more.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Best Anime Characters With Blue Eyes Ft Leonardo Watch, Rem, Ciel Phantomhive, Aqua, And More Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Viral Hit Episode 6: release date and where to watch

Viral Hit Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, May 16, at 12:55 am JST. For international fans, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, May 15, around 8:55 am PT / 11:55 am ET. Japanese viewers can tune in to Fuji TV, a prominent anime platform in the country, to catch the latest episode.

Advertisement

For fans outside of Japan, Viral Hit Episode 6 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll after its release on local Japanese networks, allowing them to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the series. However, access to the episode requires a subscription to the Crunchyroll platform.

ALSO READ: From Kurumi Tokisaki To Rory Mercury, Here Are Our Top 10 Gothic Anime Characters

Expected plot of Viral Hit Episode 6

With Hobin triumphing over his long-standing bully by using the new technique acquired from the chicken master, Viral Hit Episode 6 is likely to shift focus to the introduction of a new character. The preview suggests the arrival of a potential video editor for Hobin’s NewTube channel, adding a fresh angle to his two man channel.

Additionally, fans can anticipate the emergence of a formidable new adversary, hinted at by the obvious intimidation felt by Snapper and Hobin in the Viral Hit Episode 6 preview. This adversary is likely to be a renowned fighter of some sort, likely challenging Hobin because he said something after letting his fame get to his head.

ALSO READ: Top 10 GATE Anime Characters; Which One Is Your Favorite?

Viral Hit Episode 5 recap

Viral Hit Episode 5 is titled Friends, and opens with Snapper extending an offer to the Beauty Tips NewTuber Rumi as he asks her to be her producer, much to the disdain of Pakgo. Pakgo, disgusted by Snapper's opportunistic behaviour and the way he keeps betraying people for his own benefit, begins to pick on him. His classmates also look down on him as they dislike his deceitful actions, and do not help him.

As Pakgo’s infamy grows, so does his subscribers count, seemingly fueled by his increasingly antagonistic behavior. Seeking content for his channel, Pakgo enlists Snapper's help to bring Hobin to school for a video shoot. Snapper seeks out Hobin's mother for his whereabouts and is told of the genuine friendship Hobin shares with him. Overcome with guilt, Snapper warns Hobin not to come to school to avoid Pakgo's exploitation during Pakgo’s livestream.

However, Pakgo retaliates by physically assaulting Snapper. Hobin disregards Snapper's warning and enters the classroom, prepared to confront Pakgo. Hobin takes charge of the situation, handing his phone to Snapper and instructing him to livestream their confrontation. As Hobin engages Pakgo in a fight, Viral Hit Episode 5 transitions into a flashback, revealing Hobin's rigorous training regimen inspired by the Chicken Master's advice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Sesshomaru To Nejire, Here’s Our Top 10 Anime Characters With Long Hair

In the present, Hobin employs his newly acquired skills to outmaneuver Pakgo. He uses the calf kick, an MMA technique with great bursts of power directed at the calf, to strike Pakgo. Pakgo taunts him for missing, though one of Hobin's subscribers named Ding offers praise for his strategic use of the calf kick. Munseong also notes that this was the right move.

Hobin understands that Pakgo is much larger than him, and runs around the classroom to avoid getting caught. He also keeps employing his calf kick, though Pakgo quickly figures out that this is the only move Hobin knows how to use. With Pakgo’s attention on his legs, Hobin utilizes a well-executed overhand hook to take him out. Snapper, seeing Pakgo’s friends try to defend him, rises to defend him against Pakgo's goons, though they back off as Munseong intimidates them in Viral Hit Episode 5.

Munseong tells Hobin not to cry, though that doesn’t stop Hobin from bawling. Through tears, he asks his followers on NewTube to like and subscribe. In the aftermath of their fight, Pakgo's absence from school leads to a shift in his subscribers, who end up migrating to Hobin's channel. Grateful for their support, Hobin creates a thank-you video, expressing his appreciation for their loyalty.

Viral Hit Episode 5 concludes on a reflective note as Hobin visits his mother in the hospital, while Snapper gets annoyed upon realizing that the friend Hobin spoke fondly of was Munseong, not him. Internally, Hobin acknowledges Snapper as a flawed yet genuine friend.

For more updates on Hobin’s rise to fame in the Viral Hit anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Blind Anime Characters That Thrive Beyond Sight