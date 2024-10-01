My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 19: Anime Compared to Manga; How Are They Different?

The 19th episode of My Hero Academia Season 7 has come out this week. And as usual, the core fandom of the series is looking for key differences and similarities between the anime and the manga, its source material. Thus, here is a detailed analysis of how the latest episode varies from the manga chapters and its story.

In My Hero Academia season 7 episode 19, released on September 29, 2024, there were some significant differences between the anime and the manga. This episode, titled "I Am Here," adapted multiple chapters from the manga, including parts of chapter 385, 286-289, and chapter 390. While the episode focused heavily on Dabi and his family, some notable changes and additions were made compared to the source material.

One of the biggest differences between the anime and the manga in this episode was the tone of the Todoroki family's final confrontation. In the manga, the fight was depicted with a much darker and more intense atmosphere. Dabi's near-death fight with his family was full of raw emotion, but in the anime, this feeling was toned down. Due to censorship, the anime couldn't fully show the brutal nature of the battle, especially the severity of Dabi’s injuries. In the manga, his body is shown as badly burned and skeletal, but the anime presents his injuries in a more subtle way, making the scene feel less grim.

The overall art style and background theme in the anime also made the episode feel lighter compared to the manga's darker tone. In the manga, the Todoroki family’s reunion is portrayed with a somber, almost hopeless feeling. Dabi, for the first time, becomes the center of attention, but not in the way he had always desired. The emotional weight of the scene felt heavier in the manga, whereas the anime slightly downplayed this by softening the art and dialogue.

On the positive side, the anime did include some original scenes, which helped enhance certain parts of the story. For example, the speech by All Might, encouraging Iida to take Todoroki to face Dabi, was more impactful in the anime. It provided a callback to All Might's golden days as the Symbol of Peace. The famous line, "I am HERE," was delivered with great power, reminding viewers of his former glory.

In the end, while the anime version of episode 19 brought some beautiful visuals and extra content, it lacked the intensity and darkness that the manga conveyed. Certain emotional moments, especially Dabi's final confrontation with his family, were handled with a softer touch.

