Oshi no Ko Season 2 Finale: Release Date, Streaming Details & Everything To Know

The highly anticipated final episode of Oshi no Ko Season 2 (Episode 13) is scheduled to premiere on October 6, 2024. This announcement was made following the release of Episode 12 in Japan, leaving fans excited for the conclusion of the season. The anime, based on the manga series by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, continues to captivate viewers with its intriguing narrative, blending the dark side of the entertainment industry with a unique twist on reincarnation.

Studio Doga Kobo, known for works such as Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, has been responsible for animating the second season. The production team remains consistent with Daisuke Hiramaki (Selection Project) directing, while Kanna Hirayama (Rent-A-Girlfriend) returns as the character designer. The musical score is equally impressive, with the opening theme “Fatal” performed by GEMN and the closing theme “Burning” sung by Hitsujibungaku, adding depth to the emotional atmosphere of the series.

The cast features several familiar voices, including:

- Takeo Otsuka as Aquamarine Hoshino

- Yurie Igoma as Ruby Hoshino

- Megumi Han as Kana Arima

- Manaka Iwami as Akane Kurokawa

- Rumi Okubo as Mem-cho

- Lynn as Miyako Saito

- Rie Takahashi as Ai Hoshino

These talented voice actors have brought life to the complex characters, making Oshi no Ko one of the standout anime in recent years.

The anime adaptation is based on the Oshi no Ko manga, which has been serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump since April 2020. Aka Akasaka, famed for Kaguya-sama: Love is War, serves as the writer, while Mengo Yokoyari, known for Scum’s Wish, is the illustrator. The series gained immense popularity following the premiere of its first season in April 2023.

In addition to the ongoing anime, Oshi no Ko fans can also look forward to a live-action adaptation set to debut in November 2024, adding further excitement to the franchise’s expanding universe.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 continues to explore the dark realities of the entertainment industry through the story of Dr. Goro, who is reincarnated as Aquamarine Hoshino, the son of the young idol Ai Hoshino. After his tragic murder at the hands of a stalker, Goro is determined to protect his new mother and help her navigate the challenges of fame.

For international fans, HIDIVE is streaming the series, offering an opportunity for viewers worldwide to experience this compelling anime.

With just days left until the final episode airs, excitement is building as fans prepare for the conclusion of Oshi no Ko Season 2

