Mysterious Disappearances Episode 1: Release Date, Streaming Details, Cast, Crew, And More

Excitement is stirring among anime fans as the official release date of Mysterious Disappearances Episode 1 draws closer. Join Sumireko as she finds that her life has been forever altered after she picked up a mysterious book that appeared at her workplace.

The anime is an adaptation of the Japanese manga series penned and illustrated by Nujima. Keep reading to find out the upcoming Mysterious Disappearances Episode 1’s release date, streaming details, and more.

Mysterious Disappearances Episode 1: Release date and streaming details

Mysterious Disappearances Episode 1 is set to air on April 10, 2024, at 10:30 pm JST. on channels AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS Nippon Television, and KTV in Japan. Additionally, the episode will be available in Japan on d Anime Store and U-NEXT as well. For most countries worldwide, however, Mysterious Disappearances Episode 1 can be watched on streaming sites such as Crunchyroll.

Mysterious Disappearances Episode 1: cast and crew

Mysterious Disappearances will be bringing together a talented ensemble of cast and crew, all to bring to life the contemporary tale of Sumireko and Ren as they navigate a world of supernatural mysteries. The series direction will be led by director Tomomi Mochizuki and will be produced by Zero-G Studios, known for their collaborations with Studio Ghibli and Nippon Animation.

Featuring renowned voice actors Fairouz Ai and Daiki Yamashita as Sumireko Ogawa and Ren Adashino respectively, this brand new supernatural anime is set to captivate audiences with its unique storytelling and compelling characters. Other cast members include Eri Yukimura voicing Oto Adashino, Yui Horie as Manami Uname, Rie Takahashi as the voice of Shizuku, Saya Aizawa voicing Nodoka Ametsuchi, and Yuya Uchida as ‘John Doe.’

Mysterious Disappearances Episode 1: synopsis and expected plot

In the upcoming Mysterious Disappearances anime, Sumireko Ogawa, a seemingly ordinary bookstore clerk with aspirations of becoming a novelist, finds herself embroiled in a series of mysterious incidents plaguing her city. Alongside her flirty colleague Ren Adashino, they look into the strange occurrences, unaware of the challenges awaiting them.

As they navigate this world of suspense and unfathomable characters, they uncover secrets that may hold the key to their ticket back home, outside of this otherworldly realm. With Sumireko's romantic aspirations and Adashino's hidden mysteries, their journey unfolds amidst the backdrop of modern urban intrigue.

The above post roughly translates to:

⚠️

Only 2⃣ days left until the broadcast and streaming!

Daiki Yamashita, who plays Ren Adashino, is counting down!

From April 10th (Wednesday), airing and streaming!

AT-X, TOKYO MX, BS NTV, Kansai TV

d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hodai advance streaming

And sequentially available on various other sites 📺

Mysterious Disappearances Episode 1 will likely give viewers an introduction to the main characters Semireko Ogawa and Ren Adashino. The episode should begin with Sumireko narrating their brief friendship and farewell, according to the PV. The duo’s first encounter with the occult will also likely happen in this episode, delving into the mysterious and supernatural world the two protagonists will find themselves in.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the upcoming Mysterious Disappearances anime and more.