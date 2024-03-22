One Piece Episode 1098 Manga SPOILERS: Find Out What Happens Next

With One Piece Episode 1098 soon to release with the aftermath of CP0’s arrival on Egghead Island, excitement for the episode is higher than ever. As the previous episode covered Chapters 1066 to 1067, it is likely that One Piece Episode 1098 will likely adapt the next chapter and a half. Here are all the spoiler details for the next episode we have gathered!

One Piece Episode 1098: Manga Spoilers

One Piece Episode 1098 should pick up where the previous episode left off in One Piece Chapter 1067, and continue with CP0's arrival at Egghead Island. Stussy will inform Pythagoras that Jewelry Bonney is also present on the island. Rob Lucci expresses disdain for Bonney, considering her an eyesore and suggesting they eliminate her if encountered. Despite Lilith's suggestion to allow CP0 entry, Usopp and Nami adamantly oppose it due to their history with them. Shaka instructs Pythagoras to intercept and deny CP0's request.

Meanwhile, on Momoiro Island, Kuma's erratic movements bewilder the Revolutionary Army, prompting Dragon and Ivankov to intervene. They urge Kuma to stay. Pythagoras thanks CP0 for returning the Seraphim to Egghead but suggests they depart, deeming their mission complete. However, the agents remain unconvinced. Lucci questions Pythagoras about missing CP ships, prompting Lilith's anger at the accusation. Despite Pythagoras's attempts to diffuse the situation, Lucci insists on using S-Bear's abilities to reach the island, intending to abandon the ship and destroy it with mechanized Sea Beasts.

Meanwhile, in the Scrapyard, Luffy questions Vegapunk's desire to leave the island despite his lab being there. Vegapunk reveals his depleted research funds and his aspiration to create free energy for all. Luffy, though puzzled, acknowledges Vegapunk's altruism. However, an explosion interrupts their conversation, prompting Vegapunk to suspect CP0's involvement. He explains CP0's significance compared to CP9 to Luffy and Jinbe.

As CP0 invades Egghead, chaos ensues. Shaka orders an evacuation and prepares for battle, deploying S-Shark and Seraphim clones for defense. Meanwhile, Vegapunk requests Luffy's assistance in leaving the island, citing CP0's threat. Luffy agrees, intrigued by Vegapunk's unusual head. Vegapunk tasks them with bringing Bonney to safety before departing.

CP0 faces Vegapunk's holographic defenses, thwarting their attempts to infiltrate Labophase. Stussy reveals the Frontier Dome's interception system to Lucci and Kaku, who suffer consequences for their ignorance. As tensions rise, the stage is set for a showdown between CP0 and Egghead's defenders.

